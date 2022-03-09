Home / Drawing / Illustration

Expressive Portraits Celebrate the Diversity of Creatures Large and Small

By Margherita Cole on March 9, 2022
Digital Animal Portrait Paintings by Wayne Tsay

The animal kingdom is made up of numerous creatures with unique anatomies and colors. Los Angeles-based artist Wayne Tsay celebrates the diversity of nature by challenging himself to create expressive portraits of mammals, fish, and reptiles. His distinct style renders creatures with broad brush strokes, recognizable shapes, and delicate color palettes.

From a striped tiger stalking in the woods to a clownfish peeking from behind underwater plants, these portraits celebrate different species as they go about their daily lives and activities. Tsay does not focus on the details of his subjects but prefers to paint a more general picture of the animal in motion. Similarly, he communicates the shape of each subject's body by applying color in bold, rectangular swatches.

While some pieces pair the rendering of the animal with a natural environment, others juxtapose the subject with an abstract background. Tsay purposefully keeps the background pared down so that the viewer's attention is solely focused on the animal, which in turn highlights the elegance of the subject's form.

Scroll down to see more art by Tsay, and keep up to date with the artist's latest artwork by following him on Instagram.

Los Angeles-based artist Wayne Tsay creates dreamy digital paintings of different types of animals.

Digital Animal Portrait Paintings by Wayne Tsay

He uses bold, expressive strokes and pastel colors to render each portrait.

Digital Animal Portrait Paintings by Wayne TsayDigital Animal Portrait Paintings by Wayne Tsay

Tsay's work celebrates the diversity of nature as he renders mammals, fish, and reptiles.

Digital Animal Portrait Paintings by Wayne Tsay

While some pieces pair the rendering of the animal with a natural environment…

Digital Animal Portrait Paintings by Wayne TsayDigital Animal Portrait Paintings by Wayne Tsay

…others juxtapose the subject with an abstract background.

Digital Animal Portrait Paintings by Wayne TsayDigital Animal Portrait Paintings by Wayne TsayDigital Animal Portrait Paintings by Wayne TsayWayne Tsay: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Wayne Tsay.

