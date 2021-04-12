Impossibly Cute Animal Illustrations Tell Sweet Stories of Creatures Large and Small

Do you still remember your favorite characters from children’s books? California-based illustrator, poet, and mom Sydney Hanson draws charming characters that every kid and adult alike would adore. From insects to mammals, each animal is hand-crafted in the artist’s distinctly soft and fluffy style with huge wide eyes. It’s impossible not to go “aww” when scrolling through her portfolio.

Hanson’s endearing illustrations reflect her own early adventures as a child. She grew up in Minnesota alongside numerous pets and brothers. She’s always had an affinity for the natural world, and some of her earliest memories involve rescuing frogs from rain gutters. Her empathy for little creatures shines through in her work. Every character is designed with its own endearing personality in mind, and many scenes are even accompanied by their own poem.

Hanson’s illustrations aren’t just cute; they also tell narratives of friendship and love. In one image, a tiny mouse and a bumblebee have a picnic using an acorn as a teapot. And in another, a donkey waits patiently for a butterfly to hatch from its cocoon. Hanson even illustrated a kid’s book titled Hugo and the Impossible Thing which tells the story of a brave little dog named Hugo and his animal friends.

Check out some of Hanson’s adorable animal illustrations below and find more of her work on Instagram.

Artist Sydney Hanson creates adorable animal illustrations for children's books.

Each cute critter has a charming personality.

It’s impossible not to go “aww” when scrolling through her portfolio.

Sydney Hanson: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sydney Hanson.

