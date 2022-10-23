What is Fine Art? Learn About the Definition and the Different Types of Fine Art

If you've ever taken an art course or visited a gallery, you've likely come across the term “fine art.” Though it may sound like this describes the quality or value of the art, it actually relates to the purity of the artistic pursuit. Unlike crafts or decorative works, fine art is created solely for aesthetic and intellectual purposes.

When thinking of examples of fine art, famous paintings like the Girl with a Pearl Earring or sculptures like Michelangelo's David usually come to mind. However, this phrase actually encompasses several different disciplines: painting, sculpture, drawing, installation, architecture, and fine art photography. And the list continues to develop.

Here we will learn about the different types of fine art and take a look at some examples.

What is Fine Art?

Fine art traditionally refers to types of art that primarily serve an aesthetic or intellectual purpose. This usually applies to visual arts, such as painting and sculpture, but has also been used to describe other creative disciplines including music, architecture, poetry, and performing arts. In this case, the use of the word “fine” refers to the integrity of the artistic pursuit.

The definition of fine art excludes arts that serve functional purposes, most notably crafts and applied arts.

Types of Fine Art

Drawing

With a history tracing back to Paleolithic times, drawing is one of the oldest forms of human communication and creativity. It denotes the practice of making marks on two-dimensional surfaces like paper or board with the aid of a utensil, such as a pencil, pen, charcoal, etc.

Drawing is one of the fundamental elements of art, serving a variety of purposes for creatives. While it can be an art form in itself, it is also used by artists to explore ideas and concepts and to prepare for final artworks in another medium, like painting.

Painting

Painting is perhaps the most well-known form of fine art that can be viewed in museums around the world. It describes the act of applying paint or pigment to a hard surface, usually through means of another device, such as a brush or palette knife.

Like drawing, painting has roots dating back thousands of years, making it another age-old form of human expression. Its evolution from cave decorations to depictions on canvas can be credited to developments in painting materials.

In Western art, painting has evolved through numerous art movements—using the medium to explore different aesthetics and ideas triggered by the historical context. Additionally, some of the most famous works of fine art are also paintings, including The Mona Lisa and The Starry Night.

Printmaking

Printmaking is a practice that transfers ink from a matrix onto material—typically paper—making multiple impressions of the same image. Matrixes can be made of different materials, including wood, metal plates, linoleum, aluminum, or fabric. While there are different printmaking techniques (each having its own distinct characteristics), the end result is the ability to make several impressions of a single image.

In modern times, prints are issued in editions. Each edition will have a limited number of impressions, though artists sometimes issue open editions. Once the edition is done being printed, the matrix is destroyed and every single impression is considered an original work of art. Traditionally, once printmaking took off, prints were also often used to illustrate books or were sold in small bound collections.

Sculpture

A sculpture is a three-dimensional work of art created from an additive or subtractive process of the material. In this discipline, artists usually carve or assemble a form from stone, marble, wood, clay, metal, and ceramics, among other materials.

The practice of sculpture has existed for centuries. In fact, one of the oldest known works of art, titled The Venus of Willendorf, is a miniature statuette carved from limestone between 30,000 and 25,000 BCE. Western sculpture as we know it now, however, first blossomed in ancient Greece, when artists captured the human figure with anatomical realism. Since then, it has developed over the course of different art movements, encompassing a range of styles and approaches.

Installation

Installation art is a modern movement characterized by immersive, larger-than-life works of art. Usually, installation artists create these pieces for specific locations, enabling them to expertly transform any space into a customized, interactive environment.

Fine Art Photography

Fine art photography runs contrary to what most of us think about when thinking about how we use a camera. Most amateur photographers use their cameras to document important events and capture memories without artistic motivation. Instead, a distinguishing feature of fine art photography is that recording a subject is not the main purpose. These artists use photography as a means to express their vision and make an artistic statement.

Examples of Famous Fine Art Paintings

Jan Van Eyck, The Arnolfini Portrait, 1434

Title The Arnolfini Portrait Artist Jan Van Eyck Year 1434 Medium Oil on canvas Size 32.4 in x 23.6 in (82.2 cm x 60 cm); panel 33.3 in x 24.6 in (84.5 cm x 62.5 cm) Location National Gallery (London, England)

Sandro Botticelli, The Birth of Venus, c. 1484–6

Title The Birth of Venus Artist Sandro Botticelli Year c. 1484–1486 Medium Tempera on canvas Size 67.9 in × 109.6 in (172.5 cm × 278.9 cm) Location Uffizi Galleries (Florence, Italy)

Leonardo da Vinci, The Mona Lisa, c. 1503–1506

Title Mona Lisa Artist Leonardo da Vinci Year 1503-1506 Medium Oil on wood panel Size 30 in × 21 in (77 cm × 53 cm) Location Louvre (Paris, France)

Raphael, The School of Athens, 1509–1511

Title The School of Athens Artist Raphael Year 1509–1511 Medium Fresco Size 200 in x 300 in (500 cm x 770 cm) Location Apostolic Palace (Vatican City, Rome, Italy)

Diego Velázquez, Las Meninas, 1656–7

Title Las Meninas Artist Diego Velázquez Year 1656 Medium Oil on canvas Size 125.2 in x 108.7 in (318 cm x 276 cm) Location Museo del Prado (Madrid, Spain)

Rembrandt van Rijn, The Night Watch, 1642

Title The Night Watch Artist Rembrandt van Rijn Year 1642 Medium Oil on canvas Size 142.9 in x 172 in (363 cm x 437 cm) Location Rijksmuseum (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Johannes Vermeer, Girl With a Pearl Earring, c. 1665

Title Las Meninas Artist Johannes Vermeer Year c. 1665 Medium Oil on canvas Size 17.5 in x 15 in (44.5 cm x 39 cm) Location Mauritshuis (The Hague, Netherlands)

Eugène Delacroix, Liberty Leading the People, 1830

Title Liberty Leading the People Artist Eugène Delacroix Year 1830 Medium Oil on canvas Size 102.4 in x 128 in (260 cm x 325 cm) Location Louvre (Paris, France)

Édouard Manet, Le Déjeuner sur l'Herbe, 1863 Title Le Déjeuner sur l'herbe Artist Édouard Manet Year 1863 Medium Oil on canvas Size 81.9 in x 104.1 in (208 cm x 264.5 cm) Location Musée d'Orsay (Paris, France) Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Bal du moulin de la Galette, 1876 Title Bal du moulin de la Galette Artist Pierre-Auguste Renoir Year 1876 Medium Oil on canvas Size 52 in x 69 in (131 cm x 175 cm) Location Musée d'Orsay (Paris, France) Georges Seurat, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte, 1884–6 Title A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte Artist Georges Seurat Year 1884–1886 Medium Oil on canvas Size 81.7 in x 121.25 in (207.6 cm x 308 cm) Location Art Institute of Chicago (Chicago, USA) Vincent van Gogh, The Starry Night, 1889 Title The Starry Night Artist Vincent van Gogh Year 1889 Medium Oil on canvas Size 29.01 in x 36.26 in (73.7 cm x 92.1 cm) Location Museum of Modern Art (New York, USA) Edvard Munch, The Scream, 1893 Title The Scream Artist Edvard Munch Year 1893 Medium Oil, tempera, pastel, and crayon on cardboard Size 96 in x 92 in (243.9 cm x 233.7 cm) Location National Gallery and Munch Museum (Oslo, Norway) Gustav Klimt, The Kiss, 1907–8 Title The Kiss Artist Gustav Klimt Year 1907-1908 Medium Oil and gold leaf on canvas Size 71 in × 71 in (180 cm × 180 cm) Location Galerie Belvedere (Vienna, Austria) Pablo Picasso, Les Demoiselles d'Avignon, 1907 Title Les Demoiselles d'Avignon Artist Pablo Picasso Year 1907 Medium Oil on canvas Size 96 in x 92 in (243.9 cm x 233.7 cm) Location Museum of Modern Art (New York, USA) Salvador Dalí, The Persistence of Memory, 1931