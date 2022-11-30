Home / Animals / Dogs

Winston the French Bulldog Wins the 2022 National Dog Show

By Margherita Cole on November 30, 2022

 

Delicious feasts and families getting together weren't the only celebrations happening on Thanksgiving. The Kennel Club of Philadelphia also hosted the 2022 National Dog Show, showcasing some of the best pups around. This year's competition crowned a 3-year-old French bulldog named Winston as the winner, marking the first time the breed has ever taken first place.

Although the National Dog Show takes place on November 19, it is broadcasted officially on Thanksgiving Day after the Macy's parade. The cream-colored canine strutted across the blue carpet to huge applause from the crowd—and it should come as no surprise since French bulldogs are listed as the second-most popular dog breed in the U.S. “I never heard the crowd so animated and so loud,” Wayne Ferguson, announcer of the show and president of the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, said.

Winston's handler and one of his co-owners, Perry Payson, held the leash throughout the competition. “I get excited every time and so does Winston,” Payson says. By winning this competition, Winston has now collected 78 best-in-show titles, earning him the top-ranked all-breed dog in the U.S. “He is a show dog with personality and beauty and a perfect fit for the breed,” Vicki Seiler-Cushman, the best-in-show judge, said. “He has a razzle-dazzle that says ‘I am here to win tonight.’ You can just tell that he can also go home and be the perfect pet.”

A French bulldog named Winston won the 2022 National Dog Show, marking the first time the breed has won the top prize.

 

h/t: [NPR]

