Professional Photographer Association Announces Winners of 40th Annual Photo Contest

The 40th annual AOP Photography Awards have announced their winners. Recognizing professional ability, technical excellence, and talent, the awards are a place for photographers of all levels. This year, 10 category winners and four special award winners were singled out for their creative abilities.

The awards are open to all AOP Accredited Photographer and Assisting Photographer members, who submit their best work in a wide range of subjects. This competition runs alongside the AOP Open Awards, which is open to both amateur and professional photographers. Notable winners include Tom Parker, who won the special Best in Show (Personal) award for his intriguing photo of a Mongolian contortionist working her magic inside a diner. Meanwhile, James Day was singled out for the Best in Show (Commissioned) for his clean look at a museum guard.

“With enormous thanks to our distinguished judges this year who had the impossible task of choosing our 40th AOP Photography Awards winners for such an auspicious occasion,” says Isabelle Doran, CEO of AOP. “Their selection has brought together an electrifying and provocative mix of still and moving imagery that illustrates such a uniquely personal perspective and how our photographers see the world around them. It’s even more poignant in the digital age of AI we find ourselves in. I’m thrilled to see that such strong visual storytelling lives on.”

Scroll down to see more of the incredible winners and then head over to the AOP website to see the full gallery of winners and finalists.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the AOP.