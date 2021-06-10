Adorable Soy Candles of Miniature Cacti and Succulents

Over the past several years, people have fallen in love with cacti and succulents for their pleasing appearance and low upkeep. Now, you can bring home miniature versions of these plants that require no maintenance at all. Vancouver-based Zoet Studio handcrafts exquisite soy candles inspired by the forms and colors of desert plants.

These plant-inspired candles come in a variety of sizes. The Cacti and Succulent Tealight Candle, for instance, is their smallest variation and features different pairings of colorful cacti and succulents atop a fragrant soy base. When you purchase this candle, the color of the cacti and succulents will be randomly selected, making for a fun surprise.

On the other hand, the Large Three-Wick Cacti and Succulent Soy Candle is a piece of home decor that steals all of the attention. It includes five desert plant figurines on top of a white soy candle—all inside of a heat-resistant glass container. Among the garden are two classic saguaro cacti in shades of green as well as three varieties of succulents.

All Zoet Studio candles are available in three different scents: Mountain Walk, Sandalwood, and Summer Fruits. The Sandalwood scent consists of creamy sandalwood and amber on a bed of cedar wood and musk. Summer Fruit features a fragrant blend of grapefruit, lemons, and pineapples; mid-notes of orange zest, jasmine, and berries; and weedy brambles and violet leaves. And the Mountain Walk scent smells like crisp pine needles and sweet fir balsam, with hints of creamy vanilla and warm cedar.

Scroll down to see more soy candles by Zoet Studio, and head on over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to check out.

These fragrant soy candles contain miniature cacti and succulents!

Cacti Soy Container Candle

Cactus and Succulent Soy Container Candle

Cactus and Succulent Tealight Soy Candle

Large Three-Wick Cacti and Succulent Terrarium Candle

Find these candles in My Modern Met Store!

Zoet Candles: Facebook | Instagram

Related Articles:

22 Cacti-Centric Products That Creatively Celebrate the Prickly Plant

20 Stylish Gifts for People Who Seriously Love Succulents

15+ Modern and Vintage Candlesticks, Candelabras, and Tea Light Holders