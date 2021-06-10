Home / Design / Creative Products

Adorable Soy Candles of Miniature Cacti and Succulents

By Margherita Cole on June 10, 2021
Cacti and Succulent Soy Candles

Over the past several years, people have fallen in love with cacti and succulents for their pleasing appearance and low upkeep. Now, you can bring home miniature versions of these plants that require no maintenance at all. Vancouver-based Zoet Studio handcrafts exquisite soy candles inspired by the forms and colors of desert plants.

These plant-inspired candles come in a variety of sizes. The Cacti and Succulent Tealight Candle, for instance, is their smallest variation and features different pairings of colorful cacti and succulents atop a fragrant soy base. When you purchase this candle, the color of the cacti and succulents will be randomly selected, making for a fun surprise.

On the other hand, the Large Three-Wick Cacti and Succulent Soy Candle is a piece of home decor that steals all of the attention. It includes five desert plant figurines on top of a white soy candle—all inside of a heat-resistant glass container. Among the garden are two classic saguaro cacti in shades of green as well as three varieties of succulents.

All Zoet Studio candles are available in three different scents: Mountain Walk, Sandalwood, and Summer Fruits. The Sandalwood scent consists of creamy sandalwood and amber on a bed of cedar wood and musk. Summer Fruit features a fragrant blend of grapefruit, lemons, and pineapples; mid-notes of orange zest, jasmine, and berries; and weedy brambles and violet leaves. And the Mountain Walk scent smells like crisp pine needles and sweet fir balsam, with hints of creamy vanilla and warm cedar.

Scroll down to see more soy candles by Zoet Studio, and head on over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to check out.

These fragrant soy candles contain miniature cacti and succulents!

 

Cacti Soy Container Candle

Cacti and Succulent Soy Candles by Zoet Studio

Zoet Studio | $27.50

 

Cactus and Succulent Soy Container Candle

Cacti and Succulent Soy Candles by Zoet Studio

Zoet Studio | $27.50

 

Cactus and Succulent Tealight Soy Candle

Cacti and Succulent Soy Candles by Zoet Studio

Zoet Studio | $12.95

 

Large Three-Wick Cacti and Succulent Terrarium Candle

Cacti and Succulent Soy Candles by Zoet Studio

Zoet Studio | $49.95

 

Find these candles in My Modern Met Store!

 

Zoet Candles: Facebook | Instagram

Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter
Subscribe to My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

Related Articles:

22 Cacti-Centric Products That Creatively Celebrate the Prickly Plant

20 Stylish Gifts for People Who Seriously Love Succulents

15+ Modern and Vintage Candlesticks, Candelabras, and Tea Light Holders

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Surprise A Flower Child With These Freshly Picked Gifts for Nature Lovers
Stitch Your Favorite ‘Friends’ Characters With This Cool Crochet Kit
10+ Gifts for Painters That Aren’t Just Art Supplies
Memorial Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
15+ Modern and Vintage Candlesticks, Candelabras, and Tea Light Holders
Bring the Fun Outside With These Unique Games and Activities

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

LEGO Launches Rainbow-Colored Set Celebrating Love and Diversity of the LGBTQIA+ Community
25 Summery Gifts That Will Make a Splash This Season
22 Cacti-Centric Products That Creatively Celebrate the Prickly Plant
Artistic Tote Bags To Help You Shop in Style While Saving Earth
20 Stylish Gifts for People Who Seriously Love Succulents
13 Creative Map Gifts That Commemorate the Special Places People Love

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.