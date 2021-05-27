15+ Modern and Vintage Candlesticks, Candelabras, and Tea Light Holders

Whether you are setting the table for the family or setting the mood for romance, candles are an essential part of a stylish home. There are a variety of candlesticks, candelabras, and tea light holders which can meld with your existing décor. Browse the vintage items on Etsy or search for a handmade modern piece. Candleholders also make lovely gifts for housewarmings or as thank you tokens for your bridesmaids. Explore, collect, and display your stunning pieces—just be sure to remember common candle safety!

Start with Petite Tea Lights

Feathery and Fancy

These elegant glass and feathers tea light candle holders are handmade and come in white, gray, and rose gold. They are a gentle decorative touch for any room.

Keep the Matches Close

This petite tea light holder is only 3.5 inches long, but its elegantly finished Sapele hardwood will blow you away. It comes with a tea light and a small box of matches which slides elegantly into the perfectly crafted nook.

Celtic Lantern

This laser-cut wooden lantern will cast dramatic shadows across your room—all with one little tea light! Lin Laser Works has Celtic options, as well as countless other lantern designs.

Modern Fused Glass

Handmade in the artist's studio, these beautiful little dishes can hold tea lights or pillar candles up to two inches in diameter. Their bright, modern color is refreshing on any table or shelf.

The Cutest Clay

These checkerboard polymer clay candles are handmade and come in lilac, lemon, or coral. They will bring a little flower power to your home.

Hammered Copper

Copper is a useful metal—it's used in everything from household piping to barware. Now you can get these sweet, small tea lights in matching metal.

Tabby Cat Candles

These sweet tea light holders feature the original lino cuts of the artist/crafter. The design is applied by hand, then fired so that it is even dishwasher safe for cleaning purposes.

Minimalism at its Best

Reviewers are raving about these petite stoneware pottery tea light holders. Crafted by an artisan potter, the holders are made on the wheel and finished with a local mineral glaze. They would make perfect spring wedding favors.

Candlesticks and Candelabras

U-gotta Get This

This U-shaped ceramic candelabra is modern and unique. Your guests will ask where “U” got it.

Wooden Set of Three

This set of three wooden candleholders is perfect for a variety of decorative schemes—from farmhouse shabby-chic to sleek & modern.

Groovy Glass

Delicate and colorful, these groovy glass candlesticks come in a variety of vintage-inspired shapes and colors. Mix and match to your heart's desire.

Simplicity in Ceramic

These Nordic-inspired ceramic candle holders come with little handles—just like the candle holders of old. In the olden days, this would have been necessary to find your way through dark halls. Today they are more decorative, but desirable nonetheless.

Pastel Plaster

Made from plaster dyed with natural oils, these pastel marvels are like little bits of candy for your living room.For an extra touch, get some pastel candles too.

Industrial Imagination

Made from calibrated metal wire shaped into a geometric, industrial-chic form, the holder is perfect for one long taper.

Vintage and One-of-a-Kind

Mid-Century Teak

Teak was the wood of choice for mid-century modern décor. This carved wooden candelabra fits 12 slender tapers.

Vintage Brass

This 1960s candelabra would be the perfect centerpiece. It's a tiny bit burnt from decades of use, just like any loved vintage item. But the teak and brass combination is not something you find often in contemporary pieces.

For more vintage items, check out the wide selection on Etsy.

