Incredible Winners of the 1839 Awards 2025 Color Photography Contest

The 1839 Awards once again celebrates the art of color photography by announcing the winners of the 2025 Color Photography Contest. In an era when AI is making everyone skeptical about the veracity of imagery, these photographs prove that no machine can replicate the work of a good photographer. From Morocco and Mongolia to the American West and Palestine, the winning photographs are a fascinating look at life in color across the globe.

Italian photographer Nicola Fioravanti and American photographer Diana Cheren Nygren were named the overall winners in the professional and non-professional divisions, respectively. Fioravanti was rewarded for his affectionate look at Morocco, his partner's birthplace. In photographing scenes from the country, he also attempts to “trace the shades that illuminated her childhood.”

Nygren's conceptual series, which includes painted frames with scenes of habitation set behind acrylic, uses photography to ruminate on global issues. By combining barren landscapes with these scenes, she forces viewers to think about our future in the face of climate change.

This marked variety of photography and how the medium can be used for different artistic purposes is a hallmark of the 1839 Awards. A glance at the category winners in both divisions is a masterclass in different photographic styles, each with its own stunning aesthetic. Selected by judges from Whitney Museum of American Art, Phaidon Press, Vanity Fair, Artsy, University of Zurich, Dwell, and Christie’s, they revealed that good photography is alive and thriving in the face of great technological changes.

