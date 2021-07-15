14 Fun and Funky Gifts With a Nostalgic ’80s Vibe

The 1980s always seems to be having a moment. The allure of leg warmers and The Breakfast Club never quite seems to wain, even if at times enjoyed ironically. Looking back, it is impossible not to marvel at how Sony Walkmans and giant desktop computers have become iPhones. Yet iPad apps for kids have not fully replaced the Lite-Brite and a bulky boombox is still a stylish party centerpiece. The '80s, as it turns out, is kind of hard to shake. Read on for a series of fun, nostalgic gifts that are straight out of the '80s or updated versions of neon classics.
Scroll down for some funky, fun '80s-style gifts that will bring on the nostalgia.
A Bright Cassette Walkman
Fanny Pack
Updated Lite-Brite Fun
Rubik's Cube
Neon Leg Warmers
Retro Boom Box
Members Only Jacket
Jelly Bracelets
Bright Sweatbands
Pop Art Madonna
Mix Tape Nostalgia
Oregon Trail Memories
Born in the USA
Sincerely Yours, The Breakfast Club
