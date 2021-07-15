Home / Design / Creative Products

14 Fun and Funky Gifts With a Nostalgic ’80s Vibe

By Madeleine Muzdakis on July 15, 2021
Vintage 1980s Gifts For a Fun and Funky Time

The 1980s always seems to be having a moment. The allure of leg warmers and The Breakfast Club never quite seems to wain, even if at times enjoyed ironically. Looking back, it is impossible not to marvel at how Sony Walkmans and giant desktop computers have become iPhones. Yet iPad apps for kids have not fully replaced the Lite-Brite and a bulky boombox is still a stylish party centerpiece. The '80s, as it turns out, is kind of hard to shake. Read on for a series of fun, nostalgic gifts that are straight out of the '80s or updated versions of neon classics.

Scroll down for some funky, fun '80s-style gifts that will bring on the nostalgia.

 

A Bright Cassette Walkman

 

Fanny Pack

Everest Fanny Pack

Everest Store | $10.90

 

Updated Lite-Brite Fun

 

Rubik's Cube

 

Neon Leg Warmers

Neon Leg Warmers

v28 Stire | $14.88

 

Retro Boom Box

Victrola 1980s Boombox

Victrola | $149.99

 

Members Only Jacket

 

Jelly Bracelets

 

Bright Sweatbands

Sweatbands for 1980s Work Out

Suddora Store | $10.99

 

Pop Art Madonna

 

Mix Tape Nostalgia

 

Oregon Trail Memories

Oregon Trail Mug

KJMugsNMore | $16.95

 

Born in the USA

Bruce Springsteen Born in the USA

HeyRustyStore | $23.15

 

Sincerely Yours, The Breakfast Club

Judd Nelson breakfast Club Poster

CubicleCreative | $12.34+

