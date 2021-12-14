Home / Design / Creative Products

27 Artistic Calendars and Planners for 2022 That You Can Buy on Etsy

By Madeleine Muzdakis and Margherita Cole on December 13, 2021
Etsy Calendars

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

New year, new calendar, new planner. There is no better way to ring in 2022 than with a calendar or planner that meets your needs and supports small businesses. Whether you pencil people in—or confidently scribble in ink—planning for the future is a way to reduce stress in the present. Work meetings, life goals, and connecting with loved ones can fill your schedule until travel, music, and parties return.

Start 2022 off right with our curated selection of beautifully crafted calendars and planners from artists and small businesses on Etsy. You will support talent while also giving yourself the gift of a well-planned future. Scroll down for some of the best 2022 calendars and planners.

 

Stunning 2022 Calendars From Artists and Small Businesses

 

Pretty Houseplants

 

Abstract Art

 

Whiskey Business

 

Folktale-Inspired Art

Folktale Art Calendar

PapioPress | $27.54

 

Peaceful Spaces

 

Sassy Animals

 

Terrazzo Print

Terrazzo Calendar

doodlelove | $16.53

 

Landscape Heaven

 

Fabulous Animals

 

Abstract Maine Seagulls

 

Different Foods

 

Handdrawn Buildings

Handdrawn Buildings Calendar

QuirkByAlly | $15.56+

 

Cat Lady Goals

Cat Calendar

jamieshelman | $17.95+

 

Wisdom From Little Women

Little Women Calendar

MiniPress | $23.20+

 

Natural Beauty

 

Folk Art Warmth

 

The New Roaring '20s

Roaring 20s Calendar

VictorCards | $14.21

 

Minimalist Design

 

British Wildlife

 

Planners for Every Personality

 

Luxe Leather

Leather Planner

VintageRetailCo | $82.80+

 

Mod Vibes

Abstract Planner

DOZI | $16

 

All-in-One

 

Feeling Happy

 

Undated Planner

 

Brilliant Design

Brilliant Planner

ZoocomingTree | $24.99

 

Simply Floral

Floral Planner

TFPAPERGOODS | $17.99

 

Clean, Classic Lines

 

Starry Night

Starry Planner

KubikGe | $27.94+

 

This article has been edited and updated.

Related Articles:

Pantone Announces Two Colors of the Year 2021: ‘Ultimate Gray’ and ‘Illuminating’

12 of the Best Art Competitions to Enter in 2021

20+ Creative Products to Help Ring In the New Year in Style

Best of 2020: The Best “Good News” Stories of the Year

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Olympian Tom Daley Releases His Own Line of Cozy Knitting Kits
30 Creative Products to Help Ring In the New Year in Style
72-Hour Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
These Creative Temporary Tattoos Look and Smell Good
16 Gratitude Journals That Will Help You Nurture Happiness in Your Daily Life
28 Creative 2022 Calendars to Keep You Organized in the New Year

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

16 Creative Products to Help You Fulfill Your New Year’s Resolutions
20 Hands-On Gifts That Tinkerers of All Ages Will Love
10 Unique Christmas Wreaths to Adorn Your Front Door
Best of 2021: The Most Creative Products Everyone Wanted This Year
These Portable Art Supplies Make the Perfect Gifts for Creatives On the Go
25 “Ugly” Holiday Sweaters That Are Festive Fun For Your Next Party

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.