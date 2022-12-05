Funny ‘Pissed-Off Cats Calendar’ Delivers a Year of Sassy Felines for 2023

Part of the joys of cat ownership is them silently judging you for any and all of your life decisions. Staring at you from across the room, many felines furrow their brows, indicating their deep disappointment with anything that does not directly benefit them. (How could you go into the kitchen and not offer them a treat? Rude!) This, of course, only makes us love them more; and now, there’s a calendar to celebrate it all year long. The Racoon Society has published its 2023 Pissed-Off Cats calendar, with 12 kitties giving you a ton of sass each month.

The calendar features felines with peering eyes and over-it expressions accompanied by their inner monologues. In January, for instance, a kitty is nestled under a pile of cozy blankets and telling humans to “go find your own damn blankets.” Seasonably appropriate, the photos and sentiments change as the calendar flips forward, but all are connected with the thread of seriously peeved cats. They are sure to make you laugh the whole year.

The 2023 Pissed-Off Cats calendar is wire coil-bound to make it easy to hang in your office, kitchen, or above your feline’s bed. Accompanying the amusing photography are 300+ fun official occasions including National Pizza Day (February 9) and National Hug Your Cat Day (June 4).

Get your copy in The Racoon Society’s Etsy shop.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Racoon Society.

