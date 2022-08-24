Meet the Winners of the 2022 Teen and Kid Mullet Championships

The mullet is a haircut known for being “business in the front, party in the back.” But right now, it’s all party as the USA Mullet Championships has recently announced the winners of the 2022 Kid Mullet Championships and the Teen Mullet Championships. Nearly 700 competitors from around the U.S. entered to try to win the title of best mullet. After three rounds of voting and judging—both online and by a “mullet celebrity judging panel”—it’s time to meet your winners: Emmitt Bailey of Menomonie, Wisconsin, for the Kids Mullet division; and Cayden Kershaw of Wausau, Wisconsin, for the Teens Mullet division.

The idea of the mullet is a simple one that lends itself to myriad interpretations. Some entrants kept a close cut on top and let the rest of their hair flow. Others leaned into their curls with ringlet bangs and waves trailing down their backs. While we all have our preferences, there was something special about winners Bailey and Kershaw. “Their mullets are officially the best in the nation,” said Kevin Begola, the USA Mullet Championships founder and president, “and they stand as a beacon for all those seeking to attain the mullet lifestyle.”

The champions were awarded a prize pack that included a pair of Pit Viper sunglasses and USA Mullet Championships gear. There was also a cash component, and Bailey took home $2,500 while Kershaw earned $1,000.

The USA Mullet Championships started in 2020 as an adult competition originally called the Michigan Mudflap Contest. It was so successful in Michigan that it was expanded to a national event with children, teens, and adult divisions.

Check out the winners and runner-ups below. If you’re an adult with a mullet, the 2022 Open Adult Division is open now.

Here are some more Kids Mullet Championship finalists.

Cayden Kershaw of Wausau, Wisconsin, won the Teen Mullet Division.

Here are the second and third place winners of the teen division.

These are some more finalists from the teen division.

