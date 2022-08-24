Home / Design / Style

Meet the Winners of the 2022 Teen and Kid Mullet Championships

By Sara Barnes on August 24, 2022
Meet the Winners of the 2022 Teen and Kid Mullet Championships

3rd Place, Kids Mullet Championship

The mullet is a haircut known for being “business in the front, party in the back.” But right now, it’s all party as the USA Mullet Championships has recently announced the winners of the 2022 Kid Mullet Championships and the Teen Mullet Championships. Nearly 700 competitors from around the U.S. entered to try to win the title of best mullet. After three rounds of voting and judging—both online and by a “mullet celebrity judging panel”—it’s time to meet your winners: Emmitt Bailey of Menomonie, Wisconsin, for the Kids Mullet division; and Cayden Kershaw of Wausau, Wisconsin, for the Teens Mullet division.

The idea of the mullet is a simple one that lends itself to myriad interpretations. Some entrants kept a close cut on top and let the rest of their hair flow. Others leaned into their curls with ringlet bangs and waves trailing down their backs. While we all have our preferences, there was something special about winners Bailey and Kershaw. “Their mullets are officially the best in the nation,” said Kevin Begola, the USA Mullet Championships founder and president, “and they stand as a beacon for all those seeking to attain the mullet lifestyle.”

The champions were awarded a prize pack that included a pair of Pit Viper sunglasses and USA Mullet Championships gear. There was also a cash component, and Bailey took home $2,500 while Kershaw earned $1,000.

The USA Mullet Championships started in 2020 as an adult competition originally called the Michigan Mudflap Contest. It was so successful in Michigan that it was expanded to a national event with children, teens, and adult divisions.

Check out the winners and runner-ups below. If you’re an adult with a mullet, the 2022 Open Adult Division is open now.

The USA Mullet Championships has recently announced the winners of the 2022 Kid Mullet Championships and the Teen Mullet Championships. Emmitt Bailey of Menomonie, Wisconsin, won the Kids Mullet Division.

Kids and Teen Mullet Championship

Winner of the Kids Mullet Division

Here are some more Kids Mullet Championship finalists.

Kids and Teen Mullet Championship

2nd Place, Kids Mullet Championship

Kids and Teen Mullet ChampionshipKids and Teen Mullet ChampionshipKids and Teen Mullet ChampionshipKids and Teen Mullet Championship

Cayden Kershaw of Wausau, Wisconsin, won the Teen Mullet Division.

Kids and Teen Mullet Championship

Winner of the Teen Mullet Division

Here are the second and third place winners of the teen division.

Kids and Teen Mullet Championship

2nd Place, Teen Mullet Championship

Kids and Teen Mullet Championship

3rd Place, Teen Mullet Championship

These are some more finalists from the teen division.

Kids and Teen Mullet ChampionshipKids and Teen Mullet ChampionshipKids and Teen Mullet Championship

USA Mullet Championships: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the USA Mullet Championships.

Related Articles:

White Lion With Bangs at Guangzhou Zoo May Have Accidentally Given Himself This Haircut

With the ‘Mullet Shoe’ You Can Now Wear the Iconic Haircut on Your Feet

6-Month-Old Baby Girl Gains Internet Fame for Her Brilliant Bouffant Hair

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Rick Astley Recreates “Never Gonna Give You Up” Music Video After 35 Years
These Early Entries From the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards Are a Hoot
Artist Reimagines Cats as Royalty in Traditional Portraits of People
Pawtrolling Pooch Named “Sausage” Helps Pedestrians Cross the Road Every Day
News Anchor Couple Turns Parenting Into a Funny Live News Report About Diaper Duty
Hungry Pup on a Train Is Hilariously Desperate To Get His Human’s Snack

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Beautiful Bride Goes Viral for Rocking Her Natural Gray Locks at Her Wedding
Woody Harrelson Wrote a Poem for His Adorable 8-Month-Old Doppelgänger
Scientist Admits His “Distant Star” Photo Is Actually Just a Slice of Chorizo
Talented 9-Year-Old Has Sewn an Entire Closet of Her Own Outfits
Bridal Consultant Matches Disney Princesses With Their Ideal Wedding Dress
15 Best Backpacks for Campus Life You Can Find at Target

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]