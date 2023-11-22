Home / Gift Guide

20 Perfect Presents From the 2023 Etsy Holiday Gift Guide

By Jessica Stewart on November 22, 2023
2023 Etsy Holiday Gift Guide

The holiday shopping season is well underway, and you are surely already thinking about the perfect gifts for your friends and loved ones. If you are looking for something unique, there's nothing better than a handmade gift from Etsy. The platform is home to thousands of small businesses and artisans who sell everything from jewelry and accessories to art prints and hand-crafted toys. And luckily, Etsy makes it easy to find the best Christmas gifts thanks to its annual Etsy Gift Guide.

The 2023 holiday guide is filled with unique, special gifts that will make your presents stand apart. And the nice thing is that you can find fabulous gifts at all price points. Plus, many sellers are holding sales throughout the holiday season, so there are a lot of good bargains. Whether you want to splurge on something big or just need to make a good impression at the office gift exchange, you'll be able to find something special. There's even a nice selection of Personalized Gifts to give your present a custom touch.

To make things easier, we've scoured the Etsy Gift Guide for our favorite creative finds and have broken things down into gifts for her, gifts for him, gifts for kids, and gifts under $30. If you want to get more specific, Etsy has you covered with a breakdown of great Gifts for Couples, Gifts for Friends, and Gifts for Teachers. And, if you are a procrastinator, there is a Last Minute Gifts section so you won't end up empty handed.

Here are 20 fantastic 2023 holiday gifts only available on Etsy.

Creative Gifts for Her

 

Minimalist Gold Name Necklace

 

French Flower Soap Set

 

Personalized Recycled Leather Clutch

Recycled Leather Clutch

Studio Lowen | $44.69+

 

Sea Glass Necklace

Sea Glass Necklace

Maristella890 | $49.99

 

Quilted Wall Hanging

 

Creative Gifts for Him

 

Secret Message Bracelet

 

Custom Photo T-Shirt

Custom Dad Shirt

Grundrow | $51.23+

 

Personalized Wood Controller Stand

Personalized Wood Controller Stand

Serdar Wood | $97.84+

 

Personalized Leather Camera Strap

Personalized Leather Camera Strap

LolaleCreations | $43.66+

 

Personalized Whisky Decanter and Glasses

Personalized Whisky Decanter and Glasses

Swanky Badger | $75.63+

Creative Gifts for Kids

 

Large White Dollhouse

 

Chunky Montessori Puzzle

Chunky Wood Dragonfly Puzzle

Sensory Play | $97.60

 

Pastel Climbing Cubes and Frames

Toddler Climbing Cubes

AmWo Toys | $171

 

Make Your Own Guitar Kit

DIY Guitar Set

Spark Jump | $36.59

 

Wood Barnyard Sorting Toy

 

Creative Gifts Under $30

 

Personalized Corner Bookmark

Embroidered Corner Bookmark

Paulveeo | $23.94+

 

DIY Walking Dinosaur Kit

DIY Dinosaur Kit STEM Gift

Alicorn Shop | $17.08

 

Toasted Chesnut and Rum Scented Candle

 

Colorful Initial Keychain

Colorful Initial Keychain

Jill Makes | $24.40

 

Ceramic Catchall Bowl

 

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
