Clever Enamel Pins Reimagine Famous Artists as Quirky Cats

Enamel pins are an easy way to spiff up your wardrobe and show off your individuality. For fans of art and cats, art studio Niaski has designed an array of quirky enamel pins that combine the two. Famous artists like Claude Monet and Henri Matisse are reimagined in the form of felines, making these pins ideal gifts for anyone who loves kitties and great works of art.

The quirky series’ Blue Catisse Cat pin pays tribute to one of Matisse's most famous projects, the Blue Nudes. Just like the French artist's series of color lithographs which depict bare human figures in a distinct shade of blue, this accessory features a stylized rendition of a cerulean kitty who is in the middle of cleaning itself. Similarly, the Clawed Monet pin references Monet's legacy of stunning water lily paintings with a pin of a black feline sporting a pink flower atop its head.

The René Mogritte pin is a nod to another great artist. Inspired by Belgian painter René Magritte, who is best known for witty Surrealist paintings, this accessory reimagines his The Son of Man. A yellow cat sporting a bowler hat is obscured by a floating green apple, just like in the original work.

Scroll down to see these artistic accessories, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

UK-based art studio Niaski merges famous artists with cats in creative enamel pins.

Clawed Monet Cat Artist Pin

Blue Catisse Cat Artist Pin

René Mogritte Enamel Pin

Find more enamel pins in My Modern Met Store!

Related Articles:

Channel Artist Icons Like Salvador Dalí By Wearing These Fun Enamel Pins

Enamel Pins Reimagine Pioneering Modern and Contemporary Artists as Cool Cats

Sleek Architecture Enamel Pins Let You Wear the World’s Most Famous Buildings