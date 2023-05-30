Home / Store

Clever Enamel Pins Reimagine Famous Artists as Quirky Cats

By Margherita Cole on May 30, 2023
Artist Cat Enamel Pins

Niaski | $12.50

Enamel pins are an easy way to spiff up your wardrobe and show off your individuality. For fans of art and cats, art studio Niaski has designed an array of quirky enamel pins that combine the two. Famous artists like Claude Monet and Henri Matisse are reimagined in the form of felines, making these pins ideal gifts for anyone who loves kitties and great works of art.

The quirky series’ Blue Catisse Cat pin pays tribute to one of Matisse's most famous projects, the Blue Nudes. Just like the French artist's series of color lithographs which depict bare human figures in a distinct shade of blue, this accessory features a stylized rendition of a cerulean kitty who is in the middle of cleaning itself. Similarly, the Clawed Monet pin references Monet's legacy of stunning water lily paintings with a pin of a black feline sporting a pink flower atop its head.

The René Mogritte pin is a nod to another great artist. Inspired by Belgian painter René Magritte, who is best known for witty Surrealist paintings, this accessory reimagines his The Son of Man. A yellow cat sporting a bowler hat is obscured by a floating green apple, just like in the original work.

Scroll down to see these artistic accessories, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

UK-based art studio Niaski merges famous artists with cats in creative enamel pins.

 

Clawed Monet Cat Artist Pin

Artist Cat Enamel Pins

Niaski | $12.50

 

Blue Catisse Cat Artist Pin

Artist Cat Enamel Pins

Niaski | $12.50

 

René Mogritte Enamel Pin

Artist Cat Enamel Pins

Niaski | $12.50

 

Find more enamel pins in My Modern Met Store!

 

Related Articles:

Channel Artist Icons Like Salvador Dalí By Wearing These Fun Enamel Pins

Enamel Pins Reimagine Pioneering Modern and Contemporary Artists as Cool Cats

Sleek Architecture Enamel Pins Let You Wear the World’s Most Famous Buildings

Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter
Subscribe to the My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Take a Tour of Space When You Complete These Unique Jigsaw Puzzles
Look at Your Screen Hands-Free With One of These Quirky Phone Stands
Create Your Own Animal Plushie With These All-Inclusive Embroidery Kits
Mother’s Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
Get Ready to Jet With These Creative Pouches and Weekender Bags
20+ Gifts for Coworkers That Suit Any Occasion

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Shop In Style With Any of These Artistic Reusable Tote Bags
10 Evergreen Gifts for Plant Lovers That Are Always Fresh
Spring Celebration Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
These Whimsical Candles Reveal an Unexpected Surprise As They Melt
10 Useful Gifts for Mom That She’s Sure to Cherish
Books To Help Artists and Designers Unlock Their Creative Potential

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.