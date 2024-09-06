Home / Photography / Photo Contest

15 Exceptional Winners From the 2024 Black & White Photo Contest

By Jessica Stewart on September 6, 2024
Black and white photo of cats

“Feline Harmony” by Karlynne Wintels. First Place Non-professional, Gold Non-professional Street

The reFocus Awards has announced the winners of its annual Black & White Photo Contest, and the results are incredible. With entrants from 49 countries, the winners are a powerful, exciting representation of photography talent worldwide. From a clever photo of cats to an artistic look at different body types, the images demonstrate the creative capabilities of black-and-white photography.

The contest, which has both Professional and Non-professional divisions, named two photographers as the overall winners. Karylnne Wintels topped the Non-professional division with her fascinating photo titled Feline Harmony. The Dutch photographer takes advantage of the high contrast that black-and-white photography provides when capturing a photo of black cats and white cats on light and dark backgrounds, respectively. Playing with negative and positive space, the striking image highlights her ability to put together a memorable composition.

In the Professional contest, Italian photographer Roberta Vagliani won for her arresting portrait of a classroom in Zanzibar. Taken from the back of the classroom, Vagliani captures the moment when a curious student turns to look directly into the camera.

“I look for images that tell a story or excite, which excite me,” she shares in an interview with reFocus. “I look for images where I am an integrated but hidden part of a scene. Where my emotions come out together with the image.”

Given her win, Vagliani's image also excited the judges, who included Gary Hershorn, deputy director of ohotography at ABC News; Aaron St. Clair, director of editorial content at Shutterstock; and Rizzoli editor Daniel Melamud.

Scroll down to see more of our favorite winners from the competition, and then head over to reFocus for the full winner's gallery and to read interviews with the photographers.

See some of our favorite winners of the 2024 Black & White Photo Contest.

Teacher at blackboard in classroom of girls with burquas

“The Right to Know” by Roberta Vagliani. First Place Professional, Gold Professional Photojournalism

Black and white portrait of an Andalusian stallion

“Andalusian Stallion at Liberty” by Ida Kehoe. Gold Non-professional Domestic Animals

Black and white portrait of two cheetahs

“Half Brothers” by Kyriakos Kaziras. Third Place Professional, Gold Professional Wildlife

Black and white photo of two moose in Wyoming

“Romance in the Cottonwoods” by Michael Paul. Gold Professional Wildlife

Black and white photo of couple after their wedding on the street of New York

“A Bite of the Big Apple” by Salvatore Corso. Gold Professional Event/People

Woman with long braid

“Hefezopf” by Felicitas Schwenzer. Third Place Non-professional, Gold Non-professional Film/Analog

Large waves at Cape Disappointment in Washington

“Winter at Cape Disappointment” by Patrick Campbell. Gold Non-professional Landscapes

Broken into Professional and Non-professional divisions, the competition is run by the reFocus Awards.

Abandoned building in Italy with vegetation growing inside

“Mors tua vita mea (Your death is my life)” by Christian Basetti. Gold Non-professional Architecture, Fine Art

Young girl at a rodeo

“This Ain't My First Rodeo” by Kate Cash. Gold Non-professional People

Black and white portrait of a man in Varanasi, India

“Aghori Sadhu, Varanasi, India” by David Stoltz. Gold Non-professional Portrait

Black and white portrait of a member of Surma Tribe of the Omo Valley in Ethiopia

“African Tribal Portraits” by Susan Greeff. Gold Professional People, Portrait, Travel

Black and white nude of everyday body type

“The Quotidian Body” by Tobias Slater-Hunt. Gold Non-professional Fashion & Beauty, Fine Art

2024 reFocus Black and White Photo Contest

“Wave Washing on Iceberg, Antarctica” by Jeff Schewe. Gold Non-professional Landscapes

Black and white interior with light streaming through a window

“Morning Light” by David Zlotky. Gold Professional, Film/Analog, Fine Art

reFocus Awards: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the reFocus Awards.

Related Articles:

31 Incredible Winners of the 2023 Black & White Photo Contest

Exceptional Winners of the 2024 Black and White Photo Awards

25 Striking Winners of Competition Celebrating Black and White Photography

Touching Image of Intergenerational Love Wins Black and White Minimalist Photography Prize

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

14 Extraordinary Highly Commended Photos From the 2024 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Contest
Stunning Photography From the 2024 Prix de la Photographie Paris Contest
Exceptional Winners of the 2024 Black and White Photo Awards
Amazing Finalists of the 2024 Ocean Photographer of the Year Contest
Incredible Winners of the 2024 iPhone Photography Awards
Incredible Winners and Finalists From the Prix de la Photographie Paris Competition

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Powerful Winning Images From the 2024 Mangrove Photography Awards
Artistic Finalists of the 2024 Creative Photo Awards
Rafael Nadal Photo Wins the 2024 Australian Photographic Prize
16 Incredible Finalists of the Astronomy Photographer of the Year Contest
Striking Image of a Forest Filled With Monarch Butterflies Wins 2024 BigPicture Photo Contest
Funny Early Entries of the 2024 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.