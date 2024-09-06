15 Exceptional Winners From the 2024 Black & White Photo Contest

The reFocus Awards has announced the winners of its annual Black & White Photo Contest, and the results are incredible. With entrants from 49 countries, the winners are a powerful, exciting representation of photography talent worldwide. From a clever photo of cats to an artistic look at different body types, the images demonstrate the creative capabilities of black-and-white photography.

The contest, which has both Professional and Non-professional divisions, named two photographers as the overall winners. Karylnne Wintels topped the Non-professional division with her fascinating photo titled Feline Harmony. The Dutch photographer takes advantage of the high contrast that black-and-white photography provides when capturing a photo of black cats and white cats on light and dark backgrounds, respectively. Playing with negative and positive space, the striking image highlights her ability to put together a memorable composition.

In the Professional contest, Italian photographer Roberta Vagliani won for her arresting portrait of a classroom in Zanzibar. Taken from the back of the classroom, Vagliani captures the moment when a curious student turns to look directly into the camera.

“I look for images that tell a story or excite, which excite me,” she shares in an interview with reFocus. “I look for images where I am an integrated but hidden part of a scene. Where my emotions come out together with the image.”

Given her win, Vagliani's image also excited the judges, who included Gary Hershorn, deputy director of ohotography at ABC News; Aaron St. Clair, director of editorial content at Shutterstock; and Rizzoli editor Daniel Melamud.

Scroll down to see more of our favorite winners from the competition

See some of our favorite winners of the 2024 Black & White Photo Contest.

Broken into Professional and Non-professional divisions, the competition is run by the reFocus Awards.

