A Lemur Leaping Across a Ravine Wins the 2025 BigPicture Natural World Competition

A bold lemur striking out in search of food won Zhou Donglin the top honor in the 2025 BigPicture Photography Competition. Taken in Madagascar at the end of the dry season, the courageous lemur brings her baby along for the ride, leaping over a ravine to ensure that her infant is fed. It's images like this that define the contest, now in its 12th year.

Run by the California Academy of Sciences and chaired by wildlife photographer Suzi Eszterhas, the winning images share rare slices of the natural world. Whether it's Donglin scrambling up a rocky peak to photograph the lemur or Kat Zhou returning to a dive spot before spotting a female octopus giving her own life for her children, each photographer is willing to sacrifice to get the image they are after.

Photographer Amit Eshel, winner of the Terrestrial Wildlife category, also knows something about sacrifice. It took him two years to see Arctic wolves in the remote reaches of Canada, but his tenacity paid off when he finally came across a pack on a frozen fjord. “I laid down holding my camera with a wide lens and they came over for a very close look,” he says. “At times they were so close they almost touched me, and I could smell their breath.”

