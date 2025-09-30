Bird Soaring Below a Total Solar Eclipse Wins 2025 Bird Photographer of the Year

The world’s largest bird photography competition has announced its results, which were selected from the more than 25,000 photographs entered into the contest. In the end, Canadian photographer Liron Gertsman adds another award to his impressive resume, as he was named 2025 Bird Photographer of the Year for his image of a magnificent frigatebird soaring in front of a total solar eclipse.

The title comes on the heels of Gertsman’s win in the 2025 Audubon Photography Awards, further solidifying his reputation in the world of bird photography. Gertsman’s win is all the more satisfying, given the lengths he went to capture this extraordinary photograph.

“I spent well over a year of planning to capture my dream of a bird in front of the total solar eclipse,” he says. “I enlisted the help of a boat to position myself near some islets off Mazatlán that were frequented by seabirds. As the moon uncovered the sun’s edge at the end of totality, I captured this image during the eclipse phase known as the ‘diamond ring’—a moment that lasts mere seconds.”

Judges were struck not only by the technical excellence of Gertsman’s photography but also by his creativity and dedication to bringing his vision to life. The judges were also impressed with Polish photographer Tomasz Michalski, who was named Young Bird Photographer of the Year for his silhouetted portrait of a black vulture. Taken in Nicaragua, the photo showcases the beauty of creative thinking, as the young photographer, unimpressed by the scenery, took a different approach to photographing the bird.

In addition to the overall winners, awards were presented across eight categories, highlighting even more exceptional photography that came to the forefront. It’s possible to see all the winning photographs in the contest’s coffee-table book, which is published by Princeton University Press and now available online.

Scroll down to see our favorite winners and finalists, and then get your cameras ready. The 2026 competition is now open for entries from photographers of all levels.

