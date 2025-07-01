20 Incredible Nominees for the BigPicture Natural World People’s Choice Award

The BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition may have announced its 2025 winners, but the fun isn't over. All July, the public can select from 20 standout images and place their votes for the People's Choice Award. From incredible insects to fascinating marine life, the strength of the nominees shows the high level of competition these photographers face.

Anyone can head to the official website to cast their vote. Last year's inaugural award saw nearly 5,000 votes cast, with the winner not only being featured on the BigPicture website but also earning a $300 prize and the opportunity to be part of the BigPicture exhibition interactive that will be on view at the California Academy of Sciences.

While you're voting, be sure to play the fun memory game, which features winners from the contest. It's not only a return to your youth, but also highly addictive. Scroll down to see the rest of this year's nominees and then cast your vote for your favorite. The polls are open until July 30, so make sure you make your selection in time.

Here are the nominees for the 2025 BigPicture Natural World People's Choice Award.

Voting is open until July 30, so don't forget to cast your vote.

