Funny Early Entries of the 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

By Jessica Stewart on June 3, 2025
White-Tailed Sea Eagle putting their fish in a hole and protecting it

“Go away” by Annette Kirby (Australia). Animal: White Tailed Sea Eagle. Location of shot: Hokkaido, Japan
“This was taken in Japan, where I was observing a White-Tailed Sea Eagle putting their fish in a hole and protecting it. This one had a fish and saw another Eagle coming in to try and steal it.”

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards has another month before it closes for entries, but we're getting a little taste of what's in store this year thanks to a fun preview released by the organizers. From cute eagles to lively lions, these photographs are a fun way to see the playful side of nature.

The competition, which began in 2015, uses humor to promote the conservation of wildlife and their habitats. To that end, it has once again paired with a charitable organization that promotes global conservation groups. Whitley Fund for Nature (WFN) is a UK charity that has spent the last three decades supporting conservation leaders working in their home countries.

All this means that not only can you laugh while looking at these photos, you can also feel good about the contest's ethos. Stand-out images from these early entries include Annette Kirby's look at a white-tailed sea eagle emerging from a fishing hole. With its beak slightly open, it almost appears to be saying “Surprise!” as it pops up. Rachelle Mackintosh's look at an intrepid lava lizard hitching a ride on the head of a very serious-looking Galapagos marine iguana is another fun photo that is also a glimpse at the relationships that form in nature.

Scroll down to see more exceptional early entries, and if you have your own funny photo, you still have time to enter the 2025 contest. It's free to enter, and submissions are being accepted until June 30, 2025. Enter now for your chance to win the grand prize—a once-in-a-lifetime safari at Kenya's Maasai Mara.

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards has released some exceptional early entries from the 2025 contest.

Lava lizard riding on the head of a Galapagos marine iguana

“Commandeer” by Rachelle Mackintosh (Australia). Animal: Galapagos marine iguana and lava lizard. Location of shot: Fernandina Island, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador
“A lava lizard takes charge of a Galapagos marine iguana and sets off on a ride. Judging by the iguana's possessed eyes, lava lizard may have taken over its soul, too. These two silly billies were hanging out with a big bunch of marine iguanas on a rocky beach.”

Gentoo penguins lined up to jump off a cliff in Antarctica

“Queueing for the polar plunge” by Martin Schmid (Austria). Animal: Gentoo Penguins. Location of shot: Neumayer Channel, Antarctica
“A really spontaneous shot from an expedition ship in Antarctica. Those gentoo penguins seemed to orderly wait in queue to finally jump into the sea. Taken in January 2025.”

Caring Gorilla mom giving her infant a big sloppy kiss

“Aaaaaww Mum!” by Mark Meth-Cohn (UK). Animal: Gorilla. Location of shot: Rwanda
“Caring Gorilla mum giving her infant a big sloppy kiss!”

From cute eagles to lively lions, these photographs are a fun way to see the playful side of nature.

Gippsland Waterdragon on a rock

“Waving Dragon” by Trevor Rix (Australia). Animal: Gippsland Waterdragon. Location of shot: Murrumbidgee River near Canberra, ACT, Australia
“Wandering along the Murrumbidgee River we spotted a few lizards scurrying under the rocks looking for lunch, next thing this junior Gippsland Waterdragon popped up and gave us a friendly wave.”

Lion siblings trying to help each other up a tree in the Maasai Mara

“Go give it a try!” by Bhargava Srivari (India). Animal: Lion. Location of shot: Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya
“The image shows Lion siblings at play, where one of the siblings seems to be pushing the other one to do stuff that annoys their mom. Lions aren't natural climbers, so it looks like one sibling is encouraging the other to do something naughty!”

The contest, which is free to enter, is accepting submissions until June 30.

Mudskippers playing in the mud

“Laugh like no one is watching” by Emma Parker (Australia). Animal: Blue Spotted Mudskipper. Location of shot: Western Australia
“Two joyful mudskippers look like they are having the best time in the mud — I just wish I knew what the joke was! Mud is fun.”

Roedeer running and jumping

“Happy deer” by Jeremy Duvekot (Netherlands). Animal: Roe deer. Location of shot: The Netherlands
“This roe deer was joyfully running around and suddenly came my way. Had only one chance and nailed it.”

A Greater One-Horned Rhino in water

“The wig” by Yann Chauvette (Canada). Animal: Greater One-Horned Rhino. Location: Chitwan National Park, Nepal
“A Greater One-Horned Rhino feasting on aquatic fine dining, diving underwater, and getting back up with a new wig made out of his delicious meal.”

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025

“I Hate IKEA” by Brian Hempstead (USA). Animal: Common Myna Nest Build. Location of shot: Kruger National Park, South Africa
“Photo taken at Kruger NP, South Africa, outside Skukuza Camp on Lower Sabie Rd at Sunset Dam in October and November during a self-driving birding trip around National Parks of South Africa.”

Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

