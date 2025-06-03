Funny Early Entries of the 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards has another month before it closes for entries, but we're getting a little taste of what's in store this year thanks to a fun preview released by the organizers. From cute eagles to lively lions, these photographs are a fun way to see the playful side of nature.

The competition, which began in 2015, uses humor to promote the conservation of wildlife and their habitats. To that end, it has once again paired with a charitable organization that promotes global conservation groups. Whitley Fund for Nature (WFN) is a UK charity that has spent the last three decades supporting conservation leaders working in their home countries.

All this means that not only can you laugh while looking at these photos, you can also feel good about the contest's ethos. Stand-out images from these early entries include Annette Kirby's look at a white-tailed sea eagle emerging from a fishing hole. With its beak slightly open, it almost appears to be saying “Surprise!” as it pops up. Rachelle Mackintosh's look at an intrepid lava lizard hitching a ride on the head of a very serious-looking Galapagos marine iguana is another fun photo that is also a glimpse at the relationships that form in nature.

Scroll down to see more exceptional early entries, and if you have your own funny photo, you still have time to enter the 2025 contest. It's free to enter, and submissions are being accepted until June 30, 2025. Enter now for your chance to win the grand prize—a once-in-a-lifetime safari at Kenya's Maasai Mara.

