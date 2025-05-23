15 Exceptional Winners of the 2025 World Food Photography Awards

A group of women enjoying friendship, laughter, and food has won the 2025 World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®. The photograph, taken by photographer Xiaoling Li in Sichuan Province, shows five elderly ladies eating some snacks and chatting, demonstrating how food brings us together. The image beat out nearly 10,000 submissions from photographers in 70 countries.

“What a perfect winning image for our times,” says Caroline Kenyon, founder of the World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi®. “This beautifully framed shot captures five elderly women in Sichuan Province, reveling in good food with true friends. The joy they have in each other’s company is palpable, a powerful rebuke to those who would divide us. Color, composition, the variety of expressions while one determinedly plows on with their food—I defy anyone not to be uplifted by this photograph.”

In addition to the overall winner, exceptional food photography was singled out across a wide variety of categories. From food styling to product shots to awards for innovation and phone photography, the winning images demonstrate the myriad ways that cuisine can be documented.

Judged by expert food photographers, chefs, restaurateurs, cookbook authors, and photo editors, the exceptional images show the true art behind this type of photography. In telling stories around food, these photographers are also telling tales of tradition, culture, and human relationships.

“These Awards showcase the power of photography in telling incredible food stories from around the world,” says Dave Samuels, brand director of Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini and headline sponsor of the Awards. “No matter how the world changes, food remains at the heart of our lives. These extraordinary images serve as a reminder of the fundamental role food plays across communities; bringing people together through growing, cooking, eating, celebrating, and surviving.”

Scroll down for some of our favorite winners from the World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Bimi® and then head to the official website for the full winners gallery.

