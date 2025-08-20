Incredible Finalists of the 2025 Ocean Photographer of the Year Contest

Oceanographic Magazine has sifted through thousands of entrants and narrowed down the finalists of its Ocean Photographer of the Year contest. Presented together with Blancpain, the competition celebrates the beauty of our ocean and highlights why it must be protected at all costs.

The 2025 finalists are spread across seven categories that include everything from photographs of extraordinary wildlife to a look at the environmental impact humans have on the ocean. The winners will be selected from this exceptional list and announced in September.

“In the midst of a deepening climate and biodiversity crisis on our blue planet, ocean photography has never been more important,” shares Ocean Photographer of the Year Director, Will Harrison. “These images are far more than just beautiful — they are powerful visual testaments to what we stand to lose, and they remind us of the urgent need for protection. Ocean Photographer of the Year continues to be a vital platform for sharing critical stories from above and below the waterline.”

With big names like Alvaro Herrero, Henley Spiers, and Scott Portelli in the mix, the competition is stiff. Some standouts include Kaushiik Subramaniam’s aerial image showing gray whales in Baja, California, cozying up to a fishing skiff and Karim Iliya’s look at a windsurfer braving the waves in Maui. These images, which are finalists in the Human Connection and Adventure categories, respectively, are just a sample of the high-quality photographs in the running for the top prize.

Scroll down to see some of our favorite finalists and then head over to the Ocean Photographer of the Year website to see the full gallery of 2025 finalists.

The 2025 Ocean Photographer of the Year contest has announced its finalists.

Selected from thousands of photographs, they span seven categories.

The grand prize winner, as well as the category winners, will be announced in September.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ocean Photographer of the Year.