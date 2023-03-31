Home / Inspiring / Good News

Boy Gifts His Dad a Shirt He Sewed Himself and the Heartwarming Reaction Has Gone Viral

By Sara Barnes on March 31, 2023
Son Sews His Dad a Shirt

Photo: Screenshot from TikTok

Handmade gifts are the best kinds of presents—especially when they’re created by a kid. If you need any proof, a heartwarming video on TikTok will erase any doubt. Aaron Gouveia, a dad of three, shared the moment that his 9-year-old son Sam gifted him a shirt that he made in an after-school sewing class. The viral video—which has nearly 14 million views and counting—is exactly the kind of reaction a kid would want when they give their parent a gift.

The clip begins with a nervous Sam entering his dad’s bedroom holding a blue floral shirt. “You made that?” Gouveia asks, sounding impressed. Sam goes on to tell him that he stitched on the buttons and created the button holes. “I got some help,” the son explains, “but I did most of it by myself.”

Gouveia then films himself modeling the shirt. “Yeah! Look at this!” He says excitedly. The camera pans to Sam, who looks so happy that his dad loves the shirt. Sam then takes the camera to film the back of Gouveia’s new gift. He points out the box pleat on the back of the shirt, sharing how the technique was challenging but he just kept at it.

During the minute-and-a-half-long video, Gouveia takes the opportunity to ask Sam questions. “Why’d you choose this [floral] pattern?” He inquires. “It just looks cool to me,” Sam replies, “and it goes with jeans like you usually wear.” The clip ends with Gouveia asking Sam if he can wear it out to dinner (the answer was yes) and thanking him for the gift while telling him how talented he is.

Sam, who is in fourth grade and neurodivergent, began taking sewing classes last year. “He’s an old soul. He’s always connected way more with adults than he does with kids,” Gouveia says. The father thinks that Sam is teased by kids his age because they “don't understand him or [his] interests.”

The overwhelmingly positive response to the video has been validating for the boy. “When I showed Sam the comments on TikTok, he lit up” Gouveias shared. “It completely brightened him.” It prompted the two to post a follow-up video thanking people for their support and announcing that Sam is open to taking on commissions from people who would like his work.

Aaron Gouveia shared the moment that his 9-year-old son Sam gifted him a shirt that he made in an after-school sewing class. It's a heartwarming exchange.

@daddyfiles Sam made me a shirt! Wow. #sewing #sewingtiktok #samsewgood #boyswhosew #parenting #raisingboys ♬ original sound – Aaron

The video went viral and had an overwhelmingly positive response, so Gouveias and Sam posted a follow-up thanking everyone for their support.

@daddyfiles Bus stop interview with my celebrity child. 🤣 Good news: Your overwhelming support made him open to doing commissions! 🪡 Thank you for 8.5M views! #sewing #sewingtiktok #samsewgood #sewingforyoupage #parenting #fashion #fashiontiktok ♬ original sound – Aaron

Aaron Gouveia: TikTok
h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

Try These 6 Simple Hand-Sewing Projects You Can Do Without a Machine

Here’s Where to Find Thousands of Sewing Patterns for Fashion-Forward DIY

Over 83,500 Vintage Sewing Patterns Are Now Available Online

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Iowa Player Caitlin Clark Registers the First 40-Point Triple-Double in NCAA Tournament History
Video of a Strawberry Under a Microscope Will Make Sure You Never Forget to Wash the Fruit Ever Again
Jeremy Renner Thanks 10-Year-Old Daughter for Healing Him
10-Year-Old Boy Gets Colorblind Glasses for His Birthday and Has the Most Wholesome Reaction
People Are Sharing Relationship “Green Flags” That Are Positive Ways to Form Healthy Bonds
Minnesota Governor Signs Law To Provide Free School Meals to All Its Students

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

9-Year-Old Boy Becomes the Second Youngest Person to Ever Graduate High School
Disney Parks’ Beloved Dole Whip Will Soon Be Available in Grocery Stores
Grandpa Films “Peppa Pig on Vacation” for Granddaughter Who Snuck Toys Into His Luggage
Disney Released Its Trailer for the Live-Action Remake of ‘The Little Mermaid’
Brazilian Driving School Advertises Itself With a Brilliant Spot Inspired by ‘Grand Theft Auto’
Video Captures What It’d Feel Like to Fall From the World’s Tallest Building

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.