Boy Gifts His Dad a Shirt He Sewed Himself and the Heartwarming Reaction Has Gone Viral

Handmade gifts are the best kinds of presents—especially when they’re created by a kid. If you need any proof, a heartwarming video on TikTok will erase any doubt. Aaron Gouveia, a dad of three, shared the moment that his 9-year-old son Sam gifted him a shirt that he made in an after-school sewing class. The viral video—which has nearly 14 million views and counting—is exactly the kind of reaction a kid would want when they give their parent a gift.

The clip begins with a nervous Sam entering his dad’s bedroom holding a blue floral shirt. “You made that?” Gouveia asks, sounding impressed. Sam goes on to tell him that he stitched on the buttons and created the button holes. “I got some help,” the son explains, “but I did most of it by myself.”

Gouveia then films himself modeling the shirt. “Yeah! Look at this!” He says excitedly. The camera pans to Sam, who looks so happy that his dad loves the shirt. Sam then takes the camera to film the back of Gouveia’s new gift. He points out the box pleat on the back of the shirt, sharing how the technique was challenging but he just kept at it.

During the minute-and-a-half-long video, Gouveia takes the opportunity to ask Sam questions. “Why’d you choose this [floral] pattern?” He inquires. “It just looks cool to me,” Sam replies, “and it goes with jeans like you usually wear.” The clip ends with Gouveia asking Sam if he can wear it out to dinner (the answer was yes) and thanking him for the gift while telling him how talented he is.

Sam, who is in fourth grade and neurodivergent, began taking sewing classes last year. “He’s an old soul. He’s always connected way more with adults than he does with kids,” Gouveia says. The father thinks that Sam is teased by kids his age because they “don't understand him or [his] interests.”

The overwhelmingly positive response to the video has been validating for the boy. “When I showed Sam the comments on TikTok, he lit up” Gouveias shared. “It completely brightened him.” It prompted the two to post a follow-up video thanking people for their support and announcing that Sam is open to taking on commissions from people who would like his work.

Aaron Gouveia shared the moment that his 9-year-old son Sam gifted him a shirt that he made in an after-school sewing class. It's a heartwarming exchange.

The video went viral and had an overwhelmingly positive response, so Gouveias and Sam posted a follow-up thanking everyone for their support.

Aaron Gouveia: TikTok

h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

Try These 6 Simple Hand-Sewing Projects You Can Do Without a Machine

Here’s Where to Find Thousands of Sewing Patterns for Fashion-Forward DIY

Over 83,500 Vintage Sewing Patterns Are Now Available Online