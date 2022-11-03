Elegant ‘Typograms’ Visualize Complex Systems and Make Them Easier To Understand

Information visualization is a powerful way to convey knowledge. For many people, it’s easier to understand complex subjects when they are organized in beautiful and thoughtful ways. Typographic technician Aaron Kuehn has created a collection of designs that use typography to construct the things about which they are informing us. The results are ingeniously developed and educational at the same time.

Knowledge is at the heart of Kuehn’s work. “My typographic artwork is arranged to communicate a comprehensive understanding of a complete system to the viewer,” he tells My Modern Met, “in a format that encourages discovery and specific learning and simultaneously a holistic understanding of the interrelationships within a system.”

This is, perhaps, best displayed in his piece titled Skeleton Typogram. It features a skeleton taking a long stride, and every component of the figure has been “typo-grammatically replaced with 676 free and fused glyphs” to form one complete diagram. At once we can see the types of bones in the human body and how they allow us to move.

As helpful as this visualization is for us, it’s a positive for Kuehn, too. “The most enjoyable part of creating my typographic artwork is doing the foundational research,” he shares. “Only once I completely understand the systems myself can I start to translate that understanding into a novel, useful, compact, and possibly elegant artwork.”

Kuehn sells his work, including prints of these designs, on his website.

