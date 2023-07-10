Home / Funny

Weatherman Cheekily Sneaks Song Lyrics Into His Live Forecasts and Takes Requests From Fans

By Regina Sienra on July 10, 2023
@weatheradam Replying to @focusst776 Bohemian Rhapsody in the weather? Challenge accepted! @queenofficial @adamlambert #queen #bohemianrhapsody #ramimalek #freddiemercury #weather #challenge #challengeaccepted #sneakingwordsintheweather #weatheradam #waynesworld ♬ Bohemian Rhapsody – Remastered 2011 – Queen

Listening to music can make your work day more fun, but what about actually making your favorite songs part of your duties? Adam Krueger, a television meteorologist from Houston, has nailed this in the best way possible. The weatherman smoothly integrates lyrics from popular songs to his live forecasts. From Tupac to Miley Cyrus, Krueger’s music choices always deliver.

To make it more exciting, Krueger accepts challenges and takes song requests from his followers on TikTok. Once the broadcast has aired, he posts his report, marking the phrases he managed to sneak into an otherwise regular weather update. He doesn't seem to have a certain preference for any particular type of music, as he has played along with songs from different eras and genres.

Some of his greatest hits are “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen, “The Real Slim Shady” by Eminem, and “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift. When Houston's own Beyoncé announced her Renaissance World Tour, Krueger added seven lyrics to his weather report in celebration.

Krueger doesn't limit himself to lyrics either. He has also inserted quotes from movies like The Princess Bride, Mean Girls, and Happy Gilmore. Ultimately, he seems to be down for any kind of word challenge, whether it is using terms or simply using the word “taco” as many times he can.

To stay up to date with Krueger and his unique weather reports, you can follow him on TikTok and Instagram.

@weatheradam Replying to @go4denise @beyonce in the weather? Challenge accepted! #beyonce #putaringonit #breakmysoul #youwontbreakmysoul #totheleft #tothelefttotheleft #cuffit #cuffitchallenge #crazyinlove #saymyname #queenbey #renaissancetour #houston #texas #tx #smooth #funny #weather #meteorologist @cw39houston ♬ Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) – Beyoncé

@weatheradam Replying to @endo47mos @outkast in the weather? Challenge accepted! #outkast #weather #snow #steamboat #co @cw39houston @steamboatresort ♬ original sound – Adam Krueger

@weatheradam Replying to @sophy_8279 @mileycyrus #flowers in the weather? Challenge accepted! #miley #mileycyrus #mileycyrusflowers #icanbuymyselfflowers #weather #meteorologist #smooth #funny #viral #houston #texas #tx @cw39houston #valentinesday ♬ Flowers – Miley Cyrus

@weatheradam Replying to @meganmerrell43 @Taylor Swift Anti-Hero in the weather? Challenge accepted! @Taylor Nation #taylorswift #antihero #erastour #theerastour #tstheerastour #swifttok #swiftie #taylornation #taylor #swifties #swift @Taylor Swift Club @Taylor Swift: Eras Tour @the eras tour ♬ Anti-Hero (Edit) – Taylor Swift

Adam Krueger: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube
h/t: [Neatorama]

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
