Local Sportscaster Goes Viral for Cranky Winter Weather Report

During your typical local news coverage of a winter storm, you can expect several types of perspectives, from a meteorologist in the studio explaining a weather radar to a reporter outside showing you a first-hand account. During one early morning show though, a sports reporter was stuck with the grueling task of reporting on the ground. His annoyance with the weather and the job was not hidden at all, and it’s hilarious to watch.

On December 22, 2022, KWWL sports reporter Mark Woodley was called up to report on a blizzard storm in the morning. Cranky and cold, Woodley spent hours making hilarious quips and remarks on the horrible weather. At the end of the live broadcast, he compiled some of the best moments in a short video. Woodley then shared it on Twitter with the caption, “This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show.”

The video starts with Woodley outside, bundled up in a coat and hat, only lit by street lights and the camera light. A reporter in the studio asks, “Mark, how’re you feeling out there?” Woodley snarkily responds, “Uh, again, the same way I felt about eight minutes ago when you asked me that same question.” In the next clip, Woodley explains, “I normally do sports. Everything is canceled here for the next couple of days.” With impressive deadpan tone and a snarky smile, Woodley continues, “So, what better time than to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours…earlier than he would normally wake up, go stand out in the wind and the snow and the cold and tell other people not to do the same.”

Other highlights include Woodley stating, “I didn’t even realize that there was a 3:30 also in the morning until today,” and “the outdoors, currently, is not heated.” As well, the sportscaster accuses coworkers of adding hours to his outdoor reporting schedule and says that he wishes he couldn’t feel his face.

Woodley’s snarky hilarity has garnered over 31 million views on Twitter alone. People everywhere have re-shared the video; even celebrities like Judd Apatow and Josh Gad have, the latter of which Woodley says scores him “massive points with [his] kids.” Many viewers have wondered if Woodley has gotten in trouble with the network for his snippety remarks, but he has assured people that his news director and general manager have both known him for years and know his sarcasm. He says, “Both have been very supportive of all this. I was serious in the storm reporting outside of the occasional sarcasm.”

Woodley has used his newfound fame not only to chat with celebrities, but also to support local causes. RAYGUN shirts created four new shirts with different references to the funny compilation, like one that says, “Can I go back to my regular job?” and another that says, “The outdoors is not heated.” Woodley shared the news about the t-shirts on Twitter and also shared that a portion of the proceeds would go towards Cedar Bend Humane, a nonprofit animal shelter. As well, Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls created a funny donut with Woodley’s face on it. They sold them and donated a portion of the proceeds to Kaden’s Kloset, a not-for-profit organization that provides services and necessities to children in need.

The sports reporter doesn’t seem to be planning on switching his career to meteorology any time soon and has appreciated all of the support he has gotten over the past week. He says, “The thing that’s stuck with me the most are the emails (and there have been a lot) from people have told me I was able to put a smile on their face during a difficult time.” Woodley admits he’s gotten emotional reading some of the responses and that they have reminded him that while the holiday season is happy for some, it is difficult for others. He tells fans, “A kind word, gesture, or a phone call can make a world of difference for someone who’s struggling.” Woodley ends by saying, “I want to thank all of you for the overwhelming positive response to my goofiness. It’s been incredible!”

This has been quite the day. 😳 https://t.co/SlTsiU4NBF — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 22, 2022

OMG! Olaf! Scoring massive points with my kids today! https://t.co/WMuAVWPtQy — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 24, 2022

Many viewers have wondered if Woodley has gotten in trouble with the network for his snippety remarks, but he has assured people that his bosses have been very supportive.

I get that, but luckily I’ve known my ND and GM for years and they know who I am and my personality. Both have been very supportive of all this. I was serious in the storm reporting outside of the occasional sarcasm. — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 23, 2022

Woodley has used his newfound fame not only to chat with celebrities, but also to support a local animal shelter and a nonprofit organization helping children in need.

Thanks so mich to @RAYGUNshirts for this. A portion of the proceeds will be going to support @CedarBendHumane! https://t.co/CgIzWL0zTQ — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 23, 2022

Thanks so much to Mike and everyone at @RAYGUNshirts for this, and thanks to all of you who have bought one and helped out @CedarBendHumane! Happy holidays to you all! pic.twitter.com/w2PVd1KfCj — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 25, 2022

And now I’m a donut! Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls is donating a portion of the sales to Kaden’s Kloset, an amazing organization serving kids in the Cedar Valley! Thanks so much!!!!! Could not possibly love this more! @kristledian pic.twitter.com/TSQFlRaDEM — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 25, 2022

The sports reporter doesn’t seem to be planning on switching his career to meteorology any time soon and has appreciated all of the support he has gotten over the past week.

(2/2) …the holidays can be the opposite of happy. A kind word, gesture, or a phone call can make a world of difference for someone who’s struggling. I want to thank all of you for the overwhelming positive response to my goofiness. It’s been incredible! — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 25, 2022

