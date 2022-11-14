Adidas Turns “Homer Simpson Backs Into the Bushes” Meme Into Sneakers

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Bleacher Report Kicks (@brkicks)

Fans of The Simpsons know that the long-running TV show is a seemingly infinite source of memes for every occasion. It's easy to catch yourself organically quoting favorite episodes or replying to a message with an image from the show. However, few memes are as universally relatable as the gif of Homer quietly backing away into a wall of bushes. Now, Adidas has paid tribute to this iconic graphic by turning it into limited-edition Stan Smith sneakers.

This isn't the first time The Simpsons have inspired a shoe collaboration. In 2020, Vans launched a whole collection to celebrate the legacy of this animated family, and even Adidas itself introduced a fuzzy version of its Superstar sneakers inspired by Marge‘s blue hair. This new shoe, unlike the others, has a fan base that goes beyond the show itself. Its meme status makes it extra exciting for Simpsons fans and sneakerheads alike.

The Homer bush meme has its origins in the 16th episode of The Simpsons' fifth season, titled “Homer Loves Flanders.” After Ned Flanders invites Homer to a big football game, they become good friends, although Homer turns increasingly overbearing. One day, he just slides through the foliage dividing their houses—as opposed to calling on the door—and walks in on him playing with his children. After lying to Homer about not being able to hang out that day, Homer fades back into the bushes.

As opposed to other The Simpsons sneaker collaborations, these seem to have a more elegant edge, sticking to a mostly white and pristine aesthetic with added green details. Homer's name appears on the side of the shoe in gold letters, and there's a portrait of him on the tongue below the Adidas and Stan Smith artwork. However, the true star of the show is the wooly recreation of the meme on the back of the shoe, in all of its yellow and green glory.

Since there has been no official announcement so far, it's unknown when they'll come out or how much they'll cost. Nevertheless, the possibility of Homer's wackiness becoming a staple of our outfits sounds very exciting.

After fan mockups surfaced online, we get a look at the Adidas Stan Smith x Simpsons collab 👀 thoughts? pic.twitter.com/jXmTxPE3m2 — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) October 27, 2022

Watch the scene that birthed this famous meme below.

