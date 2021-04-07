You Can Craft Your Own Adorable Octopus Thanks to This Downloadable Pattern

The art of amigurumi (crocheted toys) has captured the hearts of crafters and toy lovers. It gained popularity in Japan during the early aughts but the technique has made its way around the world. In Russia, author and artist Elena Plaxina (of Simpatico Gufo) helps to keep the cute craft alive with her handmade animal toys. She makes all-sort of crochet critters, but her amigurumi octopuses are particularly sweet.

The 10 cm-long octopus toy features lifelike glass eyes and eight tentacles that can be posed and flexed thanks to internal wiring. It even features glass beads on its “skin” to give it a shimmering, underwater-like appearance.

Plaxina sells her handmade octopuses on Etsy, but if you’re inspired to try crafting your own, the artist recently released a downloadable crochet pattern of the design. Simply choose your preferred yarn color, download the PDF, and follow Plaxina’s instructions. It’s best if you already have some knowledge of how to crochet; but if you’re new to the craft, you can learn the basics in My Modern Met's guide.

Check out photos of what the final toy might look like below, and scroll down to see even more of Plaxina’s textile creations.

Love this cute octopus toy? Its designer Elena Plaxina released a downloadable DIY amigurumi pattern that shows you how to make it yourself.

The artist also makes other adorable amigurumi animals.

Elena Plaxina / Simpatico Gufo: Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Elena Plaxina.

