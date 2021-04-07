Home / Creative Products / Toys

You Can Craft Your Own Adorable Octopus Thanks to This Downloadable Pattern

By Emma Taggart on April 7, 2021
Amigurumi Animals by Elena Plaxina Simpatico Gufo

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

The art of amigurumi (crocheted toys) has captured the hearts of crafters and toy lovers. It gained popularity in Japan during the early aughts but the technique has made its way around the world. In Russia, author and artist Elena Plaxina (of Simpatico Gufo) helps to keep the cute craft alive with her handmade animal toys. She makes all-sort of crochet critters, but her amigurumi octopuses are particularly sweet.

The 10 cm-long octopus toy features lifelike glass eyes and eight tentacles that can be posed and flexed thanks to internal wiring. It even features glass beads on its “skin” to give it a shimmering, underwater-like appearance.

Plaxina sells her handmade octopuses on Etsy, but if you’re inspired to try crafting your own, the artist recently released a downloadable crochet pattern of the design. Simply choose your preferred yarn color, download the PDF, and follow Plaxina’s instructions. It’s best if you already have some knowledge of how to crochet; but if you’re new to the craft, you can learn the basics in My Modern Met's guide.

Check out photos of what the final toy might look like below, and scroll down to see even more of Plaxina’s textile creations.

Love this cute octopus toy? Its designer Elena Plaxina released a downloadable DIY amigurumi pattern that shows you how to make it yourself.

Amigurumi Animals by Elena Plaxina Simpatico GufoAmigurumi Animals by Elena Plaxina Simpatico GufoAmigurumi Animals by Elena Plaxina Simpatico GufoAmigurumi Animals by Elena Plaxina Simpatico GufoAmigurumi Animals by Elena Plaxina Simpatico Gufo

The artist also makes other adorable amigurumi animals.

Amigurumi Animals by Elena Plaxina Simpatico GufoAmigurumi Animals by Elena Plaxina Simpatico GufoAmigurumi Animals by Elena Plaxina Simpatico GufoAmigurumi Animals by Elena Plaxina Simpatico GufoAmigurumi Animals by Elena Plaxina Simpatico GufoAmigurumi Animals by Elena Plaxina Simpatico GufoElena Plaxina / Simpatico Gufo: Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Elena Plaxina.

Related Articles:

Learn Amigurumi: The Adorable Art of Knitting and Crocheting Small Creatures

How to Crochet: Learn the Basics of This Time Honored Handicraft

Artist Releases DIY Crochet Pattern for Her Adorable Turtle Toy With Removable Shell

Adorable ‘Frog and Toad’ Knitting Pattern Inspired by Beloved Children’s Books

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

10 Mason Jar Craft Ideas Perfect for Creative Home Decor and DIY Gift Giving
10 Quick and Easy Spring Crafts for the Whole Family To Get Creative
23 Challenging 3D Puzzles That Are Perfect for People Who Love Brain Teasers
Crafter Slices Blocks of Polymer Clay to Reveal Vibrant Patterns Hiding Within
Modern Macramé: How an Ancient Fiber Art Has Resurfaced as a Beautiful Craft
LEGO Worked With NASA To Create Its Most Detailed Space Shuttle Discovery Set Yet

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Outfits Tiny Toys in Traditional Greek Dress to Celebrate Rich Cultural Customs
Craft Your Own Wearable Art With These Essential Jewelry Making Supplies
15 Tissue Paper Flower Tutorials on How to Craft Your Own Beautiful Blooms
Two Black Fathers Are Celebrating Diversity With Their Own Line of Black and Mixed-Race Dolls
Start Stitching Bead Embroidery With This Essential Supply List and Helpful Tutorials
Learn How to Press Flowers and Make Your Beautiful Blooms Last Forever

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.