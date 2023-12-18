Home / Art

Buildings Around the World Reimagined With Vibrant Floral Designs

By Margherita Cole on December 18, 2023
Flower Designs by Audrey Smit Photoshopped Onto Houses

Art & Photo: Audrey Smit

Have you ever imagined your dream house? For some, it may include a white picket fence and a garden, while others may imagine a dashing townhouse. French-born and Berkley-based artist Audrey Smit puts her own spin on urban spaces in an ongoing project called Paint the World. This playful series imagines buildings covered in Smit's whimsical floral designs by photoshopping the prints onto photos of actual structures.

From houses in France to streets in England and Italy, this project travels around the world. Some of the photos are taken by Smit's friends and fans, while others are captured by Smit herself as she travels. The colorful designs are pasted onto the exterior of buildings in an amazingly natural fashion, so it seems like these façades have been painted in real life and not just digitally altered. Even though these floral abodes may not actually exist yet, these assemblages let us imagine what it would look like to walk down the sidewalk and see a house that's unlike any other.

Smit's art pairs perfectly with these houses, and it's no surprise. She runs a shop called This Little Street, where her vibrant artwork is sold as wallpaper, art prints, and even clothing. Blooms are usually at the center of her creative practice, which she arranges in an array of interesting and appealing patterns.

You can purchase wallpaper and murals via Smit's online shop, and check out her book series The Adventures of Lily Huckleberry. Be sure to follow Smit's Instagram for the latest updates in Paint the World.

French-born and Berkley-based artist Audrey Smit creates whimsical floral designs.

Flower Designs by Audrey Smit Photoshopped Onto Houses

Art & Photo: Audrey Smit

Flower Designs by Audrey Smit Photoshopped Onto Houses

Art: Audrey Smit, Photo: @la.giuliag

Her project Paint the World involves photoshopping these flower prints onto houses around the world.

Flower Designs by Audrey Smit Photoshopped Onto Houses

Art: Audrey Smit, Photo: @yeseniaperezcruz

Flower Designs by Audrey Smit Photoshopped Onto Houses

Art: Audrey Smit, Photo: @bmseventh

These works reimagine a city where buildings big and small are transformed by colorful blooms.

Flower Designs by Audrey Smit Photoshopped Onto Houses

Art: Audrey Smit, Photo: @icebaby_icecreamvan

Flower Designs by Audrey Smit Photoshopped Onto Houses

Art & Photo: Audrey Smit

Flower Designs by Audrey Smit Photoshopped Onto Houses

Art: Audrey Smit, Photo: @bmseventh

Audrey Smit: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Audrey Smit.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
