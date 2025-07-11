My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

Barbie Introduces Doll With Type 1 Diabetes to Make Every Child Feel Included

By Regina Sienra on July 11, 2025

Details of Barbie with type 1 diabetes

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2021 there were 304,000 children and teenagers living with type 1 diabetes. Hoping to improve visibility and representation around this condition, Mattel collaborated with Breakthrough T1D, a type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, to launch the first-ever Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes.

The new Barbie has two parallel missions: to allow children with type 1 diabetes to see themselves in the toys they play with; and to expand the world’s view of those experiencing this condition, hoping to foster acceptance and empathy. The doll will join Barbie's global Fashionistas lineup, which features more than 175 dolls with different skin tones, eye colors, hair textures, body types, disabilities, and fashion styles.

Breakthrough T1D worked with Mattel to accurately depict the medical equipment used by someone with type 1 diabetes, as well as the doll's looks. Most notably, this Barbie wears a Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) with heart-shaped medical tape on her arm. These devices measure a person’s blood-sugar levels throughout the day, sometimes with the help of a smartphone app—like the one displayed on Barbie's phone.

Attached to the doll’s waist is a small insulin pump, which provides patients with automated insulin dosing as needed. Her polka dot outfit is a nod to the blue circle, a worldwide symbol for diabetes awareness. Barbie also comes with a purse to carry snacks and other medical supplies she may need to keep her blood sugar in check.

“We were thrilled when Barbie approached us to collaborate on the development of the Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes,” says Aaron J. Kowalski, Ph.D., CEO of Breakthrough T1D. “I have lived with T1D since I was 13, and my brother since he was 3, so this partnership is deeply personal—it means the world to be part of bringing greater visibility to a condition that affects so many families. It’s an honor to work with a brand that shares our commitment to showing children that a life with type 1 diabetes can be full, vibrant, and empowering.”

Mattel donated the first of these Barbies with type 1 diabetes to the young attendees of the Breakthrough T1D 2025 Children’s Congress. At this event, patients between 4 and 17 years old raised support for scientists looking for a cure for type 1 diabetes among lawmakers. The Barbie with type 1 diabetes is also available to the general public, and you can find it on Mattel's online store, as well as at retailers like Walmart and Amazon.

Mattel collaborated with Breakthrough T1D, a type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, to launch the first-ever Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes.

Barbie with type 1 diabetes

This Barbie wears a Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) with heart-shaped medical tape on her arm.

Details of Barbie with type 1 diabetes

Attached to the doll’s waist is a small insulin pump, which provides patients with automated insulin dosing as needed.

Details of Barbie with type 1 diabetes

Her polka dot outfit is a nod to the blue circle that’s a worldwide symbol for diabetes awareness.

Barbie with type 1 diabetes

The doll will join Barbie’s global Fashionistas lineup, which features more than 175 dolls with different skin tones, eye colors, hair textures, body types, disabilities, and fashion styles.

Details of Barbie with type 1 diabetes

All images via Mattel.

Sources: Barbie® Introduces First-Ever Barbie Doll with Type 1 Diabetes to Expand Representation and Inspire More Children; National Diabetes Statistics Report

