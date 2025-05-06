Home / Inspiring

90-Year-Old Who Devoted Over Half Her Life To Rescuing Animals Has No Plans to Ever Stop

By Regina Sienra on May 6, 2025

For Barby Keel, animal conservancy is a lifelong commitment. The British woman, who recently turned 90, has devoted over half of her life to rescuing and protecting animals of all kinds. So far, she has saved over 10,000 creatures, big and small, from abandonment and abuse. Despite her advanced age, the nonagenarian does not have plans to retire any time soon.

Keel's story of nurturing animals began in 1971, when a soldier asked her to look after his dog while he was deployed to Northern Ireland. This simple act ignited her devotion to animals and their care. In 1979, she created the Barby Keel Animal Sanctuary in Bexhill, East Sussex, where there were only three residents under her care. Now, the sanctuary is home to over 600 furry friends, such as dogs, cats, chickens, pigs, goats, horses, and rabbits.

Given the large number of animals in the sanctuary and her current age, Kell relies on a crew of volunteers to take care of all of the animals. “I know I’m getting older so I know my limitations,” she told SWNS. “I don’t deal with the big animals anymore but I still get up every morning to feed all the cats and see them all. It’s a good life.”

While the team has found new homes for some of the smaller animals, the majority of them are permanent residents on the 12-acre sanctuary. Keel and her team operate proudly on a no-kill policy and all of the animals are spayed or neutered. While she pays for many expenses with her pension, the sanctuary also has a café and souvenir shop guests can visit after hanging out with the animals. “It is a bit tiring but if it brings money in for the animals then that's what it's all about,” Keel told the BBC.

The woman, who has battled cancer three times, never takes a day off, although she often goes shopping for the animals' food and makes time to play with the local darts team. “Some days I am shattered—it’s hard work,” Keel says. “But then I get a little nose ‘boop’ or a face peers up at me, and I remember why I’m doing this. My animals come first and always will.”

If you're in the area, the Barby Keel Animal Sanctuary, is open every Sunday between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., from April through October. To stay up to date with this compassionate woman and all the animals she cares for, follow the Barby Keel Animal Sanctuary on Instagram.

Barby Keel, who recently turned 90, has devoted over half of her life to rescuing and protecting animals of all kinds.

In 1979, she created the Barby Keel Animal Sanctuary in Bexhill, East Sussex, where there only were three residents under her care.

Now, the sanctuary is home to over 600 furry friends, such as dogs, cats, chickens, pigs, goats, horses, and rabbits.

Given the large number of animals in the sanctuary and her advanced age, Keel relies on a crew of volunteers to take care of all the animals.

“I don’t deal with the big animals anymore but I still get up every morning to feed all the cats and see them all,” Keel says. “It’s a good life.”

Barby Keel Animal Sanctuary: Website | Instagram

Sources: Animal-lover, 90, reopens sanctuary to the public; 90-year-old Who Has Saved Over 10,000 Animals at Sanctuary Has No Plans to Retire; About Us section at Barby Keel Animal Sanctuary website

Related Articles:

20 Stunning Photos of Wildlife and Endangered Animals Will Benefit Conservation Efforts

Pet-Finding Service Has Saved Over 45,000 Lost Animals and It’s Completely Free

Shelters Across the U.S. Are Taking Adoptable Pets From LA To Free Space for Local Animals Affected by the Fires

80+ Artists Explore the Connection Between Humans and Animals in a Show of ‘Wild Wonders’

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Robert Irwin Finally Settles the Viral ‘100 Men vs. One Gorilla’ Debate With Brilliant Answer
Man Who Let Snakes Bite Him 200+ Times Helps Create Antivenom With His Blood
People in Spain Turned the Power Blackout Into a Party in the Streets
Students in Denmark Can Study for Free and Earn up to $1,000 a Month for Pursuing an Education
New Study Suggests Chimpanzees May Enjoy “Social Drinking” Just Like Humans
New ‘Little Beasts’ Exhibition Explores the Intersections of Natural History and Art

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

10-Year-Old Boy Starts His Own Business Cleaning Headstones
Watch an Octopus Hitch a Ride on a Shark in “Sharktopus” Footage Captured by Scientists
Watch the Poignant Moment a Deaf Girl Gets To Hear Her Friend’s Voice for the First Time
Blind Goat With Anxiety Finds Comfort in Her Cozy Duck Costume
Loving Family Fosters and Adopts Children With Complex Medical Conditions
Prominent Civil Rights Figure Ruby Bridges Publishes Love Letter to Her First-Grade Teacher

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.