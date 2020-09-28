Honest Illustrations Reveal What Life Is Like Before and After You Get a Pet

Life looks different when you have a pet. This is especially true if you adopt a cat or a dog after previously living without an animal in your home. Having a furry friend requires all sorts of considerations; they make your life better, but there are some challenges, of course, too. Taiwanese artist John (aka @mai2john) showcases them all in his series about life before and after getting pets.

In a series of side-by-side illustrations, John depicts scenarios that compare how your home and everyday activities take on new meaning when caring for animals. A big difference is the cleanliness of your abode. One of his drawings highlights how prior to having a dog, your home can be kept relatively clean. But once there are pups, hijinks ensue as chewed up toys and trash are strewn about the floor. And it doesn't matter if you have a cat or dog; you just can't avoid these types of things. Another illustration shows how a day spent scooping sand for sandcastles now involves another type of scooping—this time, it’s a litter box.

Despite the annoyances that can come with being a pet parent, it can’t beat the love and companionship you get in return from your furry friend.

This Taiwanese artist (known online as @mai2john) illustrates what life is like before and after getting pets.

麥麥講 (@mai2john): Website | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by 麥麥講 (@mai2john).

