Funny Illustrations Reveal Daily Life Before and After COVID-19

By Emma Taggart on November 5, 2020
Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began, we’ve had to adjust to living in the “new normal.” From our social lives to our working conditions, many of us have had to make changes in pretty much all areas of our lives. It hasn’t been easy, but in a bid to “provide some comic relief from our daily struggles,” Silicon Valley-based Irina Blok has created a series of “before and after” illustrated comics that reveal how things have changed since COVID-19.

Blok started the series as a way to deal with her own stress about the pandemic. And lucky for her growing number of Instagram followers, her lighthearted series is also helping to ease the minds of others. Each illustration is comically relatable, and allows us to take comfort in the fact that many of us are going through the same things in life at the moment.

In some illustrations, Blok cleverly illustrates the differences in daily life with colorful pie charts. In one comic simply titled “spending money,” the “Before COVID” column visualizes an almost evenly-split spending chart between travel, restaurants, groceries, the gym, and more. However, in the “After COVID” side, spending is split between just groceries, Amazon, and utilities. In another illustration, Block reveals the all-too-familiar changes in our “morning commute” with a drawing of a man sitting in traffic, next to the same character sitting on the couch with his laptop. In this case, many would agree that working from home is a welcome “After COVID” adjustment.

Irina Blok has created a series of “before and after” illustrations that reveal how daily life has changed since COVID-19 began.

Before and After COVID Illustrations by Irina BlokBefore and After COVID Illustrations by Irina Blok

Each illustration is comically relatable, and allows us to take comfort in the fact that many of us are going through the same things in life.

Before and After COVID Illustrations by Irina BlokBefore and After COVID Illustrations by Irina BlokBefore and After COVID Illustrations by Irina BlokBefore and After COVID Illustrations by Irina BlokBefore and After COVID Illustrations by Irina BlokBefore and After COVID Illustrations by Irina BlokBefore and After COVID Illustrations by Irina BlokBefore and After COVID Illustrations by Irina BlokBefore and After COVID Illustrations by Irina BlokBefore and After COVID Illustrations by Irina BlokIrina Blok: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature images by Irina Blok.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she's also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
