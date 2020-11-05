Funny Illustrations Reveal Daily Life Before and After COVID-19

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began, we’ve had to adjust to living in the “new normal.” From our social lives to our working conditions, many of us have had to make changes in pretty much all areas of our lives. It hasn’t been easy, but in a bid to “provide some comic relief from our daily struggles,” Silicon Valley-based Irina Blok has created a series of “before and after” illustrated comics that reveal how things have changed since COVID-19.

Blok started the series as a way to deal with her own stress about the pandemic. And lucky for her growing number of Instagram followers, her lighthearted series is also helping to ease the minds of others. Each illustration is comically relatable, and allows us to take comfort in the fact that many of us are going through the same things in life at the moment.

In some illustrations, Blok cleverly illustrates the differences in daily life with colorful pie charts. In one comic simply titled “spending money,” the “Before COVID” column visualizes an almost evenly-split spending chart between travel, restaurants, groceries, the gym, and more. However, in the “After COVID” side, spending is split between just groceries, Amazon, and utilities. In another illustration, Block reveals the all-too-familiar changes in our “morning commute” with a drawing of a man sitting in traffic, next to the same character sitting on the couch with his laptop. In this case, many would agree that working from home is a welcome “After COVID” adjustment.

Irina Blok has created a series of “before and after” illustrations that reveal how daily life has changed since COVID-19 began.

Each illustration is comically relatable, and allows us to take comfort in the fact that many of us are going through the same things in life.

