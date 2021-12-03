Home / Design / Creative Products

Best of 2021: The Most Creative Products Everyone Wanted This Year

By Sara Barnes on December 3, 2021
Best Creative Products of 2021

The end of the year is the perfect time for reflection. It might not seem like it, but creative products are a great way to consider the highs and lows of the last 365 days. From items born out of Kickstarter campaigns to celebrities being fashioned into dolls, we can see themes of who and what was important to us during the year 2021.

This year saw some of the biggest names in sports making headlines; not for their gameplay, but their commitment to speaking out about racial equality and mental health. In the summer of 2021, tennis star Naomi Osaka introduced her own Barbie Role Model doll. While the action figure is clad in tennis attire, holding a racket, the designer of the doll was inspired by how Osaka uses her voice to raise awareness on issues that affect everyone. Designer Carlyle Nuera says, “What I personally admire the most about Naomi Osaka is how she uses her platform, the spotlight on her and her voice, to raise awareness about social justice.”

Climate change is at the forefront of our lives; it cannot be ignored. As we work to mitigate the catastrophe, some designers are rethinking our consumption. Milan-based startup Krill Design is working to promote sustainable design with its Ohmie lamp that debuted this year. It’s made of recycled orange peels! Although it’s intended to be a long-lasting decor item, it can be discarded via composting. “We believe there should not be a distinction between ‘Sustainable Design’ and ‘Normal Design,’ but rather that Design should be sustainable by default,” Krill Design explains. “This is the first step toward a Design Revolution, to make practices conscious, materials restored and Sustainable Circular Design the norm.”

Scroll down to see some of the products that made their mark in 2021.

Check our picks for the best creative products of 2021.

 

1,000-Piece Mars Puzzle

 

9,090-Piece Titanic LEGO Set

LEGO Titanic

LEGO | $629.99

 

Ohmie Orange Peel Lamp

 

Strawberry Fields Knit Blanket

 

Resin and Wood Cheese Boards

 

Snake Block Wood Toy

 

Guggenheim Museum Scale Model Kit

 

Birds on a Wire Mug

 

Oval Raw Meteorite Pendant Necklace

 

Raw Mineral Geode Planter

Raw Mineral Geode Planter

Tal & Bert | $162

 

Friends Crochet Kits

 

Relief-Style Map

 

Naomi Osaka Barbie

Naomi Osaka Barbie

Mattel | $30

 

Dip Dye Candles

 

Basquiat Skull Tote Bag

Basquiat Tote Bag

LOQI | $14.95

 

