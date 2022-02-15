Sneakerheads Will Get a Kick Out of This Insightful Poster

For some, sneakers are more than just the shoe of the day, they're a passion. Creative brand Dorothy has designed a beautiful and educational poster that sneakerheads will love. It features a large drawing of the modern sneaker, inside of which are numerous important figures and “some of the greatest moments of the history of the modern sneaker.”

The Sneakerheads Poster is a three-color lithograph print with a cutaway format. A numbered key on the side of the poster helps viewers identify the key people hidden inside the body of the shoe. From the invention of vulcanized rubber by Charles Goodyear in 1839 to the first Nike Air Max by Tinker Hatfield in 1987, these individuals are all represented with tiny figurative drawings. Also found inside the poster are key “sneaker moments,” such as Forrest Gump in Nike Cortez, Bruce Lee wearing Onitsuka Tigers in Game of Death, and Marty McFly in his Nike MAGs.

Dorothy creates other insightful posters as well. For those that are fans of music, the Rock and Roll Blueprint Poster traces the chronology of rock music on the circuit board of a guitar amplifier. Included in the gold text are the names of over 1,400 musicians, artists, songwriters, and producers who have influenced the evolution of rock music.

Creative brand Dorothy creates amazing posters that are both beautiful and educational.

