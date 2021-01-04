Home / DIY

11 Bookbinding Kits That Will Have You Crafting Your Own Books in No Time

By Arnesia Young on January 4, 2021
Beginner Book Binding Kits

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Books are such an important part of everyday life, whether for personal, recreational, or educational purposes. But have you ever wondered how you can make one of your own? Bookbinding is a centuries-old trade and art that has a detailed and rich history. But despite the complexity and depth of the craft, there’s a pretty low barrier to entry for those who want to try it out. And whether you are an experienced book artist or just a curious beginner, there are some wonderful bookbinding kits that will have you creating your own books in no time.

With a variety of techniques and binding styles to choose from, this new hobby will keep you occupied indefinitely. Want to buy a journal for a friend or a photo album to hold your memories? Why not try making it yourself instead? If you’re just looking for a few tools to get started, try a kit from Journal Shop that includes bookbinding basics like a bone folder, an awl, needles, thread, and glue. If you’d prefer a more project-oriented kit, then a DIY Leather Journal kit from Arte of the Book might be more your speed.

Scroll down to see more carefully crafted kits that will get you started on your bookbinding journey.

Want to try your hand at bookbinding? Give one of these kits a try!

 

Pocket Bookbinding Kit

 

Pamphlet Stitch Kit

 

Miniature Leatherbound Book Kit

Mini Leatherbound Book Binding Kit

Shelbyville | $39.61

 

DIY Leather Journal Kit

 

Japanese Binding Kit

 

Coptic Binding Kit

 

The Anselm Bookbinding Kit

 

French Link Stitch Binding Kit

 

Ultimate Bookbinding Starter Kit

 

Bookbinding Tool Kit

Book Binding Tool Kit

Journal Shop | $37.02+

 

Deluxe Bookbinding Tool Kit With Leather Case

Related Articles:

37 Gifts for Crafters and Makers to Spark Their Imagination

The Brilliant History of Books, From Egyptian Scrolls to E-Readers

DIY Book Nook Kits Invite You to Assemble Iconic Literature’s Beloved Worlds

10+ All-Inclusive Arts & Crafts Kits to Jumpstart Your Next Hobby

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

12 Gratitude Journals That Will Help You Nurture Happiness in Your Daily Life
7 Best Canvases for Beginners and Professional Artists
New Year’s Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
The Electric S’mores Maker Brings Your Favorite Campfire Treat Indoors
These Brilliant Mugs Have Little Nooks on the Side Where Tiny Animal Sculptures Live
15 Creative Gifts for Dog Lovers That Celebrate Perfect Pooches of All Kinds

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

The Perfect Coffee Mug To Remind Yourself To Keep Exploring
15+ Piet Mondrian-Inspired Gift Ideas for the Modern Art Lover in Your Life
8 Planners to Help You Get Organized for the New Year
People Are Decking the Halls With Baby Yoda as a Christmas Tree Topper
25 Artistic Calendars and Planners for 2021 That You Can Buy on Etsy
Treat Your Feet to These Artistic Socks Inspired by Famous Masterpieces

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.