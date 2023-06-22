View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rumer Glenn Willis (@rumerwillis)

From new dads to step-dads, Father's Day is a special day for paternal figures of all kinds. For Bruce Willis, this year marked the first Father's Day as a proud grandpa. His daughter, Rumer Willis, shared a heartwarming carousel of photos, including one of the 68-year-old actor holding his first grandchild named Louetta.

It's easy to see in this special portrait just how happy Willis is to hug the newest member of his family. Rumer gave birth to Louetta at home on April 18, but this is the first time we have seen grandfather and granddaughter together on camera. “Fathers to the old and new,” Rumer wrote on Instagram. “Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life. His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful. Papa, I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game…”

This wonderful milestone comes a year after Willis announced his retirement from acting. He was diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects the brain’s language center and hinders a person’s ability to understand and express speech. Because of the challenges, Willis made the decision to step away from his long career. However, it is uplifting to see the former actor making the most of his retirement and we wish him and his family all the best.

