Home / Food Art

Watch a Japanese Chef Prepare Crab Fried Rice in Under a Minute

By Margherita Cole on February 18, 2023
Crab Fried Rice by Takumi Murakami

When dining out, we don't always get to see the hard work and talent that goes into preparing each dish. So it's enlightening when people share videos of chefs at work. One such case is Takumi Murakami, the chef at the Shibuya, Tokyo, location of the restaurant Kani chahan no mise. His masterful skill of preparing omurice has earned him the title “god of fried rice.”

A short video shows how the esteemed chef cooks and plates a crab-fried rice dish in under one minute. He begins by adding the rice to the large wok pan and continuously flips the rice as he adds more ingredients. Seeing Murakami toss the food over and over with incredible precision is mesmerizing to watch, but it's even more satisfying when you see the final dish come together.

After about 50 seconds of frying over the stove, Murakami transfers the rice to a dish, cupping it to ensure it retains a pleasing round shape. However, the meal isn't complete until he adds a portion of crab on top. Then, it is ready to be served.

Takumi Murakami, known as the “god of fried rice,” is the chef at Kani chahan no mise in the Shibuya district of Tokyo.

Crab Fried Rice by Takumi Murakami

He prepares omurice in under 60 seconds.

Crab Fried Rice by Takumi Murakami

After plating the rice, he tops it off with a portion of crab.

Crab Fried Rice by Takumi Murakami

Watch this video to see Murakami in action:

h/t: [Grape]

Related Articles:

Japanese Mom Transforms Fried Eggs Into Incredibly Cute Meals

20+ Foods People Eat Around the World After a Night of Drinking

Dietician Shows Shockingly Small Differences Between High and Low Calorie Meals

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

You Can Eat a Tiny Mount Fuji at This Japanese Cafe
Cookie-Shaped Pillows Are a Sweet Addition to Your Home Decor
Gradient Arrangements of Food Highlights Biodiversity Not Often Seen in Supermarkets
25 Culturally Unique Christmas Dinners From Around the World
Ukrainian Pastry Chef Creates Amazing Geometric Cakes and Shows You How To Make Them for Yourself
Charcuterie Board Artist Shares Tips on the Most Successful Spreads Anyone Can Do

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

High Schooler Transforms a Melon Into a Real-life “Devil Fruit” From a Popular Anime
Bakery Sculpts 6-Foot “Pan Solo” Bread Sculpture Inspired by Han Solo in ‘Star Wars’
31+ Halloween Pumpkin Carving Ideas to Creatively Celebrate the Spookiest Time of Year
This Restaurant Video Projects a Tiny Chef on Your Table as Your Food Is Prepared and Served
Embroidered “Cakes” Look Just as Moist and Sweet as the Real Thing
Adorable Rice Balls Reimagine Japan’s Cutest Bird as Anime-Style Delinquents

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]