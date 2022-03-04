Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Planes of Color Look Like They’re Protruding From the Canvas

By Margherita Cole on March 4, 2022
Abstract Color Paintings by Daniel Mullens

Netherlands-based artist Daniel Mullen merges color with geometry in his exquisite abstract paintings. Massive planes of color appear to rush forward from deep within the canvas, fanning into designs that lead the viewer's eyes across the beige-toned canvas. The layers, although delicate on their own, add together to create visual depth.

Originally from Scotland, Mullen received his BFA from Gerrit Rietveld Academie in Amsterdam, a school associated with the Bauhaus movement. There, he became fascinated with modernist architecture and explored how perspective can organize color, light, hue, and depth in his paintings. “My work examines light, space, and phenomenology through the medium of painting,” Mullen tells My Modern Met.  “I sketch by hand on exposed linen and then paint these ever-evolving spatial forms. The thin translucent layers of color contrast with the hard-edged lines, which then invites the viewer into a tonal field—offering an encounter with spatial and one might say almost spiritual phenomena.”

Mullen cites color field painter Mark Rothko as an inspiration and has been examining how color affects our senses. “Color is a fundamental aspect of experiencing our inner and outer lives,” the artist says. “It is a mode of communication so primal as to be inextricable from the building block of the natural world and how it communicates. Before we perceive anything specific, we feel and see color.” As a result, Mullen's body of work focuses on what happens when perspective and color fields interact.

Scroll down to see more abstract paintings by Mullen and keep up to date with his latest projects and exhibitions by following the artist on Instagram.

Netherlands-based artist Daniel Mullen creates captivating abstract paintings of planes of color.

Abstract Color Paintings by Daniel MullensAbstract Color Paintings by Daniel MullensAbstract Color Paintings by Daniel MullensAbstract Color Paintings by Daniel MullensAbstract Color Paintings by Daniel MullensAbstract Color Paintings by Daniel MullensAbstract Color Paintings by Daniel MullensAbstract Color Paintings by Daniel MullensAbstract Color Paintings by Daniel MullensAbstract Color Paintings by Daniel MullensDaniel Mullen: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Daniel Mullen.

Related Articles:

10 Famous Abstract Paintings Every Art Lover Should Know

Hypnotic “Abstract” Paintings Reveal Realistic Faces When You Take a Step Back

Expressive Oil Paintings Show the Rhythmic Beauty of Visible Brushstrokes

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Incredibly Realistic Oil Paintings of Women With Back Tattoos Inspired by Classical Art
Fluffy Chicks Practice Yoga Poses in Realistic Oil Paintings
Luscious Oil Paintings Bloom Flowers That Look Real Enough To Touch
Married Artist Duo Paint Verdant Plants That Look Real Enough to Touch
Ghanaian Artist Captures the Rhythm of Dance With a Flurry of Colorful Brushstrokes
Painter Uses “Tunnel Vision” To Capture the Endless Beauty of Plant Life

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Art Paints Portals to Faraway Fantasy Locales Inspired by Pop Culture
Energetic Palette Knife Paintings Capture the Beauty of a Specific Place in Time
Stunning Oil Paintings Capture the Intricate Shadows Created by Folding Fans
Surreal Paintings of Whales Swimming Through Cotton Candy-Pink Clouds
Hypnotic “Abstract” Paintings Reveal Realistic Faces When You Take a Step Back
Exquisite Oil Paintings Immortalize the Forgotten Moments of Everyday Life

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.