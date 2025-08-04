My Modern Met’s Art + Culture Guide to Milan

As Italy’s fashion and financial capital, Milan cuts an elegant figure. And while first-time visitors to Italy often stick to Venice, Florence, and Rome, those in the know spend time in Milan. From cutting-edge design to luxury shopping to incredible art, Milan has it all.

My Modern Met has made your next stay easy by breaking down everything you need to know, from where to stay and what to eat to the events you want to book your stay around. And, of course, we share all the top sites, such as the iconic Milan Duomo and Leonardo da Vinci’s Last Supper.

Scroll down to learn everything you’ll need to make your stay in Milan memorable, and then get ready to book your flight.

Where to Stay in Milan

Park Hyatt Milano

Located around the corner from the Duomo, Park Hyatt Milano exudes glamour in the city’s historic center. Its 108 rooms and suites feature high ceilings, marble baths, and a soft neutral palette. Its fine dining restaurant, Pellico 3 Milano, delivers an inventive culinary journey by up-and-coming Executive Chef Guido Paternollo. It’s the ideal stay for those who value both discretion and design.

Mandarin Oriental

Steps from La Scala and the fashion district, Mandarin Oriental, Milan oozes Italian sophistication with an Asian flair. Housed in four 18th-century buildings, it offers 104 refined rooms and suites, a holistic spa, and a two-Michelin-starred restaurant, Seta. Elegant yet understated, it’s a serene retreat in the city’s most vibrant neighborhood.

Portrait Milano

Housed in a 16th-century former seminary, Portrait Milano redefines Milanese luxury with its tranquil cloistered courtyard and sleek, couture-inspired interiors. Part of the Ferragamo family’s Lungarno Collection, its 73 suites and rooms feel more like chic private apartments. With gourmet dining, a wellness sanctuary, and direct access to Corso Venezia, this is the chic Milan you came for.

Casa Baglioni

Tucked in the heart of Brera, Casa Baglioni pays homage to Milan’s 1960s art scene with curated design and a quietly luxurious vibe. Its 30 rooms and suites feature bold color palettes and bespoke furnishings, creating a gallery-like atmosphere. The in-house restaurant, led by Michelin-starred chef Claudio Sadler, makes this intimate hotel a refined sanctuary for both design lovers and epicureans.

Art and Culture Sites in Milan

Duomo di Milano

There’s no visiting Milan without stopping at the city’s Duomo. The cathedral’s dramatic international Gothic architecture is an iconic part of Milan’s skyline. Dating back to the 14th century, it’s impossible not to be dazzled by the over 3,000 sculptures and 135 spires that decorate its facade.

Galleria Vittorio Emanuelle II

Located right next to the Duomo, stepping into Italy’s oldest active shopping arcade is moving back in time. Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II’s striking 19th-century architecture retains its retro charm. Take a stroll to move from the Duomo to Milan’s La Scala opera house, stop for a Campari soda at a bar, browse the historic Bocca art bookstore, or window shop the luxury designers present under the structure’s glass ceiling.

Pinacoteca di Brera

Art lovers won’t want to miss the Pinacoteca di Brera, which has a vast collection of Italian art from the 13th to the 20th centuries. The collection contains masterpieces by Raphael, Caravaggio, Tintoretto, Bellini, and many more.

Basilica di Santa Maria delle Grazie

Don’t miss the opportunity to see an artwork by Leonardo da Vinci in its original setting. Viewing the Renaissance man’s iconic Last Supper is a must while spending time in the city. Just be sure to book your tickets well in advance, as tickets are limited and do sell out frequently.

National Museum of Science and Technology Leonardo da Vinci

The largest science and technology museum in Italy, this museum gives fascinating insight into the genius of Leonardo da Vinci. There is an enormous section dedicated to machines modeled after his drawings, including his famous flying machine. In addition, the museum has sections devoted to transport, materials, energy, and communication.

Cultural Experiences in Milan

QC Termemilano

A trip to the spa is always a nice way to unwind on vacation, but time at Milan’s QC Termemilano is nothing you’ve ever experienced. Step into the epic cinema pool, which went viral on TikTok for good reason, or indulge in some relaxing spa treatments before enjoying a buffet-style wellness lunch.

Milan Food Tour with Eating Europe

We love a good food tour, and Milan is no different. Eating through Europe’s food tour in Milan is a stroll through the lively Navigli district. Sip a glass of wine and sample some Italian cheese at a canalside bar, and learn more about what makes Lombardy’s cuisine so unique.

Via Monte Napoleone

Milan is Italy’s fashion capital, which means that a little retail therapy (or window shopping) is a necessary part of any experience. If you are interested in luxury brands like Prada, Valentino, and Versace, take a stroll down Via Monte Napoleone. Part of the city’s “Quadrilatero della Moda,” a luxury shopping district comprising several nearby streets, it’s a place to see and be seen.

Salone del Mobile

If interior design is your thing, be sure to plan your time in Milan around the Salone del Mobile. This annual event, which takes place in April, attracts design lovers from around the world, who spend five days scouting the best furnishings and home accessories from international designers.

Fuourisalone

Running concurrently with Salone del Mobili, Fuorisalone is a series of artistic events held throughout the city. From private apartments transformed into design showcases to innovative art installations, the event brings the entire city together, making Milan the design capital of Europe for the week.

Lake Como Day Trip

Make an escape from Milan’s urban chaos with some time at Italy’s most chic body of water, Lake Como. The area’s stunning natural beauty and Alpine scenery can be viewed from the charming villages that surround the lake. Lake Como is easily accessible by train. Just take a local train to Varenna, a quaint lakeside town, and from there catch a ferry across its crystal clear waters.

Where to Eat and Drink in Milan

Trattoria Milanese dal 1933

Feast on traditional Milanese dishes like ossobuco and the saffron-scented risotto alla Milanese in this traditional restaurant. Trattoria Milanese dal 1933 has an authentic feel bolstered by the number of locals you’ll see dining here.

Ristorante Ratanà

Indulge in modern Milanese fare at Ristorante Ratanà. Chef-owner Cesare Battisti is a proponent of sustainable cuisine, which is evident in his innovative dishes that highlight ingredients local to the Lombardy region.

Antica Trattoria della Pesa

Antica Trattoria della Pesa is an institution. In business since 1880, you’ll feel like you’re part of history thanks to its old-world atmosphere and staples like gnocchi verdi al gorgonzola and cazzoeula con polenta.

Osteria Da Fortunata – Brera

If you’re tired of Milanese cuisine and want a taste of Rome, head to Osteria Da Fortunata. This chain, renowned for its fresh, homemade pasta, has three locations in the city: Brera, Moscova, and Porta Genova. Diving into a plate of carbonara, amatriciana, or fresh ravioli is a satisfying treat after a day of sightseeing.

