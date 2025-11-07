My Modern Met’s Art + Culture Guide to Seattle

Seattle, Washington, is known for many things. It’s the birthplace of two corporate behemoths—Starbucks and Amazon—and the setting for the long-running television show Grey’s Anatomy. But there’s a lot more to the Emerald City than its perceptions in popular culture. Like its Pacific Northwest (PNW) neighbor, Portland, you’ll never be bored. From the natural beauty surrounding the city to its role as a tech and innovation hub, there’s a lot to see and do, whether that’s outside among the evergreens or inside admiring its vibrant culture.

Nestled along the Puget Sound, Seattle has an expansive waterfront that welcomes tourists and locals alike. Pike Place Market is an iconic part of the city, having been founded in 1907 and an anchor for the Belltown area. There are hotels, bars, restaurants, and the Seattle Art Museum just steps away. But you don’t have to stay in a five-block radius of Pike Place. Throughout the city, you can take a hike to a lighthouse, visit a troll, and watch salmon migrate from a fish ladder. Whatever you choose to do, your visit is sure to be a memorable one.

My Modern Met has experienced the Emerald City and is pleased to share our recommendations. Scroll down for a guide on where to stay, where to eat, and what to do when you find yourself in Seattle.

Where to Stay in Seattle

Populus Seattle

Located in Railspur, a micro-district within the Pioneer Square neighborhood, Populus Seattle is a luxury hotel where art, sustainability, design, and fine dining meet. It’s set inside a restored warehouse that utilizes part of its former life to decorate its new one. (Old parts of the floor were used to make furniture, for instance.) In addition to its sustainability practices, the hotel has a unique art program where local artists furnish everything in the building. All art is for sale; when one piece sells, it is replaced by something new.

Lotte Hotel Seattle

Stay within walking distance of some of Seattle’s most iconic sights when you’re a guest at the Lotte Hotel. Visit the famed Pike Place Market and Seattle Art Museum during the day, and then retire to one of the hotel’s breathtaking rooms and suites designed by renowned French industrial architect and designer Philippe Starck. If you’re looking to stick close to the hotel, that’s a great option, too—it has fine dining and a spa on site.

Thompson Seattle

The Thompson Seattle is a boutique hotel with dramatic views of the Puget Sound, located just a couple of blocks from Pike Place Market. Its stylish rooms have a modern yet rustic feel that’s a perfect vibe for the Pacific Northwest. Opt for the full experience by making sure your accommodations overlook the water.

Inn at the Market

Don’t just visit Pike Place Market; stay steps away at Inn at the Market. You can overlook the water—and the iconic Pike Place sign—from your window or balcony. This will completely immerse you in the hustle and bustle of the market, yet you’ll have a comforting reprieve thanks to the hotel. If you’re traveling with a group and are looking for an ultimate luxury experience, check out the Beecher’s Loft. Its amenities include a 24-hour concierge and in-room massage.

The Edgewater Hotel

Located on Pier 67, The Edgewater Hotel is a quintessential Seattle hotel. It was originally built for the 1962 World’s Fair (the same reason the Space Needle was constructed) and has hosted some of music’s most famous names, from Neil Young to The Beatles. Combined with views of the Elliot Bay and the Olympic Mountains, it’s a true Emerald City getaway.

Art and Culture Sites in Seattle

Chihuly Garden and Glass

Located next to the iconic Space Needle at the Seattle Center is Chihuly Garden and Glass, which combines all elements of the famed glass artist Dale Chihuly’s works. The site is a fascinating look at his oeuvre, and it features early works along with large architectural installations. As a bonus, there’s a 100-foot-long sculpture in the Glasshouse and an ever-changing garden that has trees, plants, and flowers that complement the artwork within.

Seattle Art Museum

The Seattle Art Museum comprises three spaces: the Seattle Art Museum (SAM), the Seattle Asian Art Museum (SAAM), and the Olympic Sculpture Park. Each has its own things to enjoy and appreciate; SAM has a collection of 25,000 works from antiquity to the present, while SAAM has 13,000 pieces spanning China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and beyond. Olympic Sculpture Park overlooks the water with a collection of monumental sculptures that can be viewed year-round. Learn more about the trio of Seattle Art Museum locations.

Pilchuck Glass School

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pilchuck Glass School (@pilchuckglassschool)

Pilchuck Glass School is an international center for glass art education. Its campus is located in Stanwood, Washington (about an hour or so north of Seattle), but it has an office and studio space in Pioneer Square. At its Seattle location, you can see art on view as well as take a workshop to try your hand at glass art and design.

Roq La Rue Gallery

Roq La Rue is an institution in the Seattle art scene, operating for the better part of three decades. The gallery specializes in Pop Surrealism and New Contemporary works, and early on showcased the work of artists like Mark Ryden. It recently moved to a new location in Northwest Work Lofts, just beyond the Olympic Sculpture Park.

The Spheres

The Spheres are three giant globes containing a plethora of plants. Amazingly, it’s an Amazon workspace for employees but is open to the public two Saturdays a month with reservations. Highlights of the collection include a living wall comprising 25,000 plants woven into a 4,000 square-foot wall.

The Fremont Troll

Trolls live under bridges, and so does the monumental Fremont Troll in the Fremont neighborhood. Constructed in 1991, the 18-foot troll is holding an actual Volkswagen Beetle, making it look like it snagged the car from the Aurora Bridge above.

Gum Wall

Want to be amazed and (likely) grossed out all at once? If you’re at Pike Place Market, head to Post Alley and check out the Gum Wall. It’s exactly what it sounds like: a wall covered in pieces of chewed gum. The wall is a tradition that started in the 1990s when performers at Unexpected Productions Improv would stick their gum to the bricks. The wall is now regularly cleaned to prevent brick eriosin, but the gum always keeps coming back.

Cultural Events in Seattle

Pioneer Square First Thursday Art Walk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pioneer Square Seattle (@pioneersquare)

The First Thursday Art Walk in Pioneer Square is the longest-running art walk in the U.S. It’s a free and self-guided tour of the neighborhood, and you can take in a lot of art at one time from participating galleries and other venues. If you’re driving, take advantage of free parking in area lots.

Seattle Art Fair

A place for both art lovers and art buyers, the Seattle Art Fair showcases the creative community in the Pacific Northwest and beyond. The annual event happens in the summer, and 2025 saw 90 galleries emphasizing the region’s glass heritage, role in technology, and the surrounding natural environment.

Seattle Design Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Design Festival (@seadesignfest)

How does design shape the Seattle community and region at large? The Seattle Design Festival annually attracts nearly 8,000 attendees for six days of festival programming and pop-up experiences for multidisciplinary designers, educators, artists, activists, and beyond. Get a sense of what the festival is like with a 2025 replay.

Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jorge Cainas Art (@jorge.cainas.art)

Glass art has a long and rich history in the Pacific Northwest, and Refract highlights its creative uses. The special showcase helps raise funds for Pilchuck Glass School. During Refract, you have the opportunity to visit glass artists in their studios to watch them work.

Capitol Hill Block Party + Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Capitol Hill Block Party (@capitolhillblockparty)

Seattle is the home of great music and music festivals. Every summer, Capitol Hill Block Party and Bumbershoot bring in amazing acts. Capitol Hill Block Party (CHBP) happens in its eponymous neighborhood and encompasses multiple blocks. It generally comprises smaller, independent bands with some big headliners (Chappell Roan performed at CHBP in 2024, for instance).

Bumbershoot happens after CHBP and takes place at the Seattle Center, just steps away from the Space Needle. It has more well-known headliners—Weezer played in 2025—and a visual arts component, too.

Outdoor Activities in Seattle

Alki Beach Kayaking

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alki Kayak Tours (@alkikayaktours)

Alki Beach, located in West Seattle, has a gorgeous view of downtown, and it’s also a great place to see marine life. Set yourself up to see both when you set off on a guided kayak tour from Alki Kayak Tours. Its most popular tour is the Sunset Sea Kayak Tour, which lasts two hours and happens as the sun goes down.

Discovery Park Loop + West Point Lighthouse

The PNW is known for its great hiking. If you don’t want to leave the city but still want to experience what it’s like to traipse around the woods, embark on the Discovery Park Loop Trail. It’s a 2.8-mile-long trail where you’ll pass through forests and open meadows. The easy path loops you around the park and has stunning views of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains.

If you have time and are willing to take a detour, the Light House Loop will take you to the West Point Lighthouse at the edge of the park.

Ballard Locks

The Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, AKA the Ballard Locks, are located on the west end of Salmon Bay. A lock is a device used for raising and lowering boats, and the Ballard Locks carry more boat traffic than anywhere in the U.S. Visit the locks throughout the day and marvel at the engineering feat taking place—it’s one of the few places where fresh water meets salt water.

While you’re waiting for boats, take a look at the salmon fish ladder, which was designed to help the salmon navigate between the two types of water during their migration. You can see them swimming during the late summer and early fall.

Kerry Park Overlook

The Kerry Park Overlook is a popular spot for photographers and anyone who wants a spectacular view of the city. Get a look at the water and Space Needle as it sits on the edge of downtown.

Washington Park Arboretum + Seattle Japanese Garden

Jointly maintained by the University of Washington and the City of Seattle, the Washington Park Arboretum sits on the shores of Lake Washington. It has 230 acres of plants, some of which aren’t found anywhere else in the PNW.

Within the arboretum are seven thematic gardens, one of them being a traditional Japanese garden. This 3.5-acre site features the formal (shin) type that was built during the late 16th-century Momoyama Period and the Edo Period of the early 17th century.

Where to Eat in Seattle

Pike Place Market

Pike Place Market is chock-full of incredible eateries and fresh food. Some places of note are Pasta Casalinga; Lowells for seafood; Pike Place Chowder; and Piroshky Piroshky, an Eastern European bakery.

Salt Harvest

Located in Populus Seattle, Salt Harvest is anchored by a wood-fired hearth and has a menu that embraces Seattle’s geography with local seafood, meats, and produce. Come for the food and stay for the glass-wrapped solarium and the Chef’s Counter.

Canlis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Condé Nast Traveler (@cntraveler)

Canlis is a Seattle dining institution. It was built by Peter Canlis in 1950 and remains family-owned today. During its time, it has won many awards, including being ranked as one of the top 20 restaurants in America. Its dinners are a pre-fixe menu, and you can add the Canlis Salad course, which appeared on its 1950 menu.

Archipelago

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ( ) (@archipelago_pnw)

The lauded Archipelago is Pacific Northwest cuisine as told through progressive Filipino American flavors. “Archipelago is an exploration of a region’s identity,” the restaurant says, “a personal journey to reveal a wealth of resonance in our diverse community.” The small, 12-person seating is at a chef’s counter, and the restaurant encourages everyone to experience the meal in their own way—whether that be through discussion or sitting back and enjoying the show.

The Walrus & the Carpenter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Walrus and the Carpenter (@thewalrusbar)

If you’re visiting from outside of the region and you love oysters, you’ve got to get a table at The Walrus & the Carpenter. The ever-changing menu reflects the best of what’s available, including a robust list of oysters from Western Washington. But if oysters aren’t your thing, there’s still plenty to enjoy from surf to turf.

The Boat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bet Bet (@lilbetbeteats)

In the Little Saigon region of the International District is a boat that’s run aground. Not literally, but The Boat is, fittingly, a boat-shaped restaurant that serves Vietnamese chicken and rice. It does one dish (with some variations) very well and is a beloved part of the Seattle dining scene.

Where to Drink in Seattle

Espresso Vivace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨ (@espressovivace)

Seattle is known for its coffee culture, and Espresso Vivace has gained a lot of love since its founding in 1988. What started as a coffee cart has grown into two locations in the city—one in the South Lake Union neighborhood and the other its flagship in Capitol Hill. Once you get your order, make sure you take a look at your latte; Vivace’s owner is known for developing and popularizing latte art in the U.S.

Caffè Vita at KEXP

Celebrating 30 years, Caffè Vita is a coffee chain well represented in Seattle, with many convenient locations all serving tasty brew. But if you’re going to pick a single place to sip, visit the Gathering Space at KEXP, a beloved local radio station. There’s an on-air radio station and record store inside.

Canon

Canon, located in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, boasts the largest spirit collection in the U.S. It has 4,000 labels and counting! Bottles spread onto shelves in the hallway and bathrooms, giving the 32-seat cocktail bar an intimate feel. Visit to try something new—including rare and vintage varieties.

The Nest

Located on the roof of the Thompson Seattle, The Nest offers spectacular views of the water and the waterfront. Make sure you arrive before it gets dark (during the summer, you’ve got plenty of time) so that you can take in a gorgeous sunset over Elliot Bay.

Reuben’s Brews

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reuben's Brews (@reubensbrews)

Seattle has a lot of craft breweries to choose from, but head to the Ballard Brewery District and you’ll find Reuben’s Brews taproom. Featuring 28 rotating taps with a family- and dog-friendly patio space, the locale is a great destination for an afternoon beer crawl or late-night drinks.