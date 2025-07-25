My Modern Met’s Art + Culture Guide to Florence

Whether it's your first time in Italy or your fifth, Florence is always at the top of the list. The cradle of the Italian Renaissance, this Tuscan town has had a profound influence on Western art and culture. A beautiful small city that’s easily walkable, it provides an interesting contrast to the other standard stops on a tourist’s Italy itinerary.

From David to The Birth of Venus, art lovers will be spoiled for choice when it comes to world-class art. And Florence continues its artistry even today, with artisan shops that specialize in everything from handcrafted leather goods to marbled paper. With so many options, it can be hard to decide where to focus your attention, but that’s what we’re here for.

My Modern Met’s Florence art and culture guide will show you where to sleep, eat, and sightsee to ensure that your time in the Tuscan capital is memorable.

Where to Stay in Florence

IL Tornabuoni Hotel by Hyatt

Housed in a Renaissance-era palazzo close to the Ponte Vecchio, IL Tornabuoni seamlessly blends old-world charm with modern elegance. Part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, its 62 rooms and suites feature bold Italian décor that is a tribute to the Renaissance. From rooftop cocktails at Lucie to fine dining at Il Magnifico, the experience is unapologetically upscale and perfectly suited to its fashionable surroundings.

Hotel Lungarno

Owned by the Ferragamo family, Hotel Lungarno sits right on the Arno with incredible views of the Ponte Vecchio. Inside, it feels like a private art gallery, with over 400 pieces of 20th-century art adorning its refined interiors. Its 59 rooms and 19 suites mix classic style with contemporary comforts, while Borgo San Jacopo, the hotel’s Michelin-starred restaurant, delivers a gourmet experience to match the view.

Casa G Firenze

A fresh take on Florentine hospitality, Casa G Firenze is an intimate, design-forward, and unmistakably cool reimagination of an 18th-century palazzo. Just steps from the Duomo, this 15-room bed and breakfast strikes a balance between retro aesthetics and boutique luxury. Relax on the private patio, sip a drink in the common living room, and revel in Casa G’s eclectic style. It’s a stylish retreat for travelers who appreciate a little edge with their elegance.

The Savoy

If you’re looking for a five-star accommodation that combines timeless grandeur with modern flair, consider the iconic Hotel Savoy. Housed under the Rocco Forte brand, it opened its doors in 1893. Its prime location in Piazza della Repubblica allows guests to be in the center of the action, with its 50 chic rooms and 30 suites offering a respite that blends classic Italian design with contemporary touches. Whether enjoying Tuscan cuisine at its restaurant Irene or getting in some “me time” in the spa suite, guests are steps away from Florence’s iconic sights.

Must-See Sites in Florence

Duomo – Santa Maria del Fiore

Every major town or city in Italy has a central church, but Florence’s Santa Maria del Fiore, better known as Il Duomo, is something else. With a bell tower designed by Giotto and a dome built by Brunelleschi, there is so much to unpack about the history of Florence (and the history of Western art) within this complex. Be sure to climb the bell tower or dome for sweeping views of the city, and don’t forget to stop by the Museo dell’Opera del Duomo. This museum is filled with original artworks created for the church and the baptistery. Speaking of the baptistery, marvel at its bronze relief doors designed by Lorenzo Ghiberti, which Michelangelo called “the gates of paradise.”

Uffizi Galleries

There is no visiting Florence without stopping at the Uffizi Galleries. Filled with iconic pieces of art, from Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus to Titian’s Venus of Urbino, the museum is essential viewing for understanding the development of the Italian Renaissance. With over 10,000 works of art in its collections, from paintings to sculptures to drawings, it’s possible to spend hours wandering its historic corridors. Given the Uffizi’s popularity, be sure to reserve your tickets online to avoid long lines at the entrance.

Accademia Gallery

At the Accademia Gallery, Michelangelo’s David is the star of the show. While it's certainly worthwhile to brave the crowds that stand around the monumental sculpture, the rest of the collection is also filled with incredible art. Not only will you find several other works by Michelangelo, including four of his unfinished Prisoners, you’ll also find a host of Florentine paintings from the 13th to 16th centuries. This makes the Accademia a perfect addition to any art lover’s tour of Florence. As with the Uffizi, book your tickets in advance, as they often sell out.

Ponte Vecchio

Florence’s iconic Ponte Vecchio is a symbol of the city’s resilience. This medieval stone bridge was the only bridge in Florence to survive World War II, and today it attracts tourists who are drawn to its history. Amble across the Arno via the bridge and do some shopping at the same time, as the stalls formerly occupied by farmers and butchers are now filled with jewelers, art dealers, and souvenir shops. While you admire the views, just be sure to stay aware of your surroundings, as the close quarters on the bridge and high percentage of tourists make it a destination ripe for pickpockets.

Brancacci Chapel

Part of the beauty of Florence is that much of its art is housed in the city’s churches, which allows visitors to experience the artwork in situ as it was originally intended. While there are many exceptional examples of church art, we’re particularly enamored with the Brancacci Chapel. Located across the Arno in the Santo Spirito neighborhood, a visit to the church that houses it, Church of Santa Maria del Carmine, is a must. The chapel, painted from 1425 to 1427 by Masaccio, has been called “the Sistine Chapel of the Early Renaissance” for its incredible cycle of narrative frescos. Masaccio’s paintings are a sharp break from medieval tradition and helped usher in the Italian Renaissance. The Brancacci Chapel is quite popular, so purchasing tickets in advance is highly recommended.

Cultural Experiences in Florence (and Beyond)

Florence Sunset Food & Wine Tour

After a full day of taking in art, there’s nothing better than unwinding with a food tour. Explore Florence’s rich culinary history with one of Eating Europe’s Florence Food Tours. Whether you want to learn to make gelato, discover Florence’s Central Market, or dine on some truffle pasta and Florentine steak, there’s something for everyone. Our personal favorite is the Florence Sunset Food & Wine tour, which kicks off with a prosecco toast and explores fascinating local traditions, such as the Florentine wine window.

Day Trips to Tuscany

Florence is great, but if you’re ready to get out of the city, there’s plenty to explore nearby. Florence’s central position makes it easy to take day trips across Tuscany, either by train, bus, or car. For the train, Pisa and Arezzo both have direct train services from Florence, while a stopover in Pisa will also allow you to reach Lucca. By bus or train, you can take in stunning hilltop towns like San Gimignano and Montepulciano. Other favorites in Tuscany include the walled city of Volterra and the Val d’Orcia for its stunning rolling hills and quaint villages.

Antinori nel Chianti Classico

The Antinori family has a host of wineries in Tuscany, but if you are looking for a unique vineyard for a wine tasting, Antinori nel Chianti Classico should be your selection. Named one of the world’s best vineyards, it features a striking design where the winery is sunken underground and accessed by dramatic spiral staircases. You can choose from a variety of different tours and grab lunch at their fine dining restaurant, which overlooks the vineyards.

Where to Eat and Drink in Florence

Antica Porchetteria Granieri 1916

Antica Porchetteria Granieri 1916 is no ordinary sandwich shop. The family-run business has been in operation for over 100 years, and though its roots are in neighboring Umbria, it’s well worth lining up to grab a morsel at one of its two outposts in Florence. As the name suggests, they are famous for their porchetta, a slow-roasted, seasonal boneless pork that melts in your mouth. This flavorful meat is served up in crusty bread with a host of toppings and is a great on-the-go, affordable lunch in the city.

Vivoli

If you’re looking for good gelato, head over by Santa Croce and stop at Vivoli. The family-run shop has been in operation since 1930 and now has branches in New York and Orlando, but there’s nothing like the original. Grab a cone to cool off in between sights or indulge in their affogato. This shot of espresso artfully surrounded by dabs of gelato is a treat and a pick-me-up all in one.

Trattoria Sostanza

Trattoria Sostanza is an old faithful that keeps diners coming back every time they return to the city. This casual, no-frills restaurant has been in operation since 1869 and serves up Florentine classics and dishes, such as their buttered chicken, which can’t easily be found elsewhere.

All’Antico Vinaio

With three locations in Florence, you can’t miss All’Antico Vinaio. The shop has transformed Tuscany’s typical flatbread, schiacciata, into a vessel for mouthwatering sandwiches that have now gone international. Get in line, grab your flatbread, and wash it down with a glass of wine. It’s a great way to sample high-quality Florentine ingredients and partake in the convivial atmosphere around the shop.

