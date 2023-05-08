Incense can truly transform the vibe of a room. Whether you use it for aromatherapy, meditation, or simply because you love the smell, incense can elevate a regular space into a relaxing environment. But did you know that incense can also add to the aesthetic of the place it is burning in? While there are plenty of incense holders and burners in the market, there's a particular design that looks like it’s straight out of a folk tale.

The Dragon Waterfall Incense Burner takes the smoke emanating from the incense cone and, instead of letting it evaporate into the room, transforms it into a waterfall that comes out of a dragon's mouth. The mythical creature seems to be posed around the teardrop-shaped burner, as if guarding it. The consistency of the smoke allows it to fall from one pit into the other throughout the vessel, creating a steady flow.

The charm of this incense burner was shared in a video posted to Reddit, where it earned over 54,000 upvotes. Seconds after the cone is placed atop the incense holder, the smoke starts to “pour” out of the dragon, creating a hypnotic scene. If watching it unfold on a screen is enthralling, imagine adding the intense aromas of incense to that vision. It's sure to encourage a sense of calm and help you unwind at the end of the day.

To ensure this incense burner works as depicted in the video, it's important to take into account the external factors needed. The effect of the smoke flow won't run in a drafty room or one with a fan on; on the other hand, a room with very still air will make it overflow at the bottom, so balance is key. Should the latter happen, Redditors recommend wiping it right off to prevent build up. For a better effect, others advise chilling the burner to make the smoke cold and help it circulate as intended.

If you love this dragon incense burner, you can get your own at ZenMood's Etsy shop.

h/t: [Reddit]

