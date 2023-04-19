Gain a Lifelong Love of Sketching When You Enroll in These Online Drawing Classes

When you learn to draw, you create a wealth of possibilities for how to express the world around you. From still lifes to portraiture to the details of your neighborhood, having the right foundation for sketching will offer you a lifetime of art-making. You can start learning at any age; it’s never too late to put pencil to paper. My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform, has you covered with three beginner-level classes that each demonstrate a different side of drawing.

The drawing classes offered at My Modern Met Academy are: Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching with Margherita Cole; Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil with Demi Lang; and Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like with Melissa De Nobrega.

Drawing 101 is the most comprehensive of the courses, as it covers essential techniques such as shading, different types of mark-making, and how to identify shapes in everything you see. By the end of the class, you’ll learn how to draw a cat, houseplant, and ballet dancer.

Once you’ve got the basics down, hone your skills by getting subject-specific with Architectural Illustration for Everyone and Portrait Drawing for Beginners. Both take you through how to draw buildings and the human face, respectively, in a step-by-step manner that’s easy for all skill levels to follow.

Get a peek into these classes below. Know someone who would love them? We have gift certificates just for that!

It's never too late to start drawing, and three courses on My Modern Met Academy will help you do just that.

This comprehensive course will teach the fundamentals to gain the confidence to draw any subject you like.

This portrait drawing course will break down one of the most complex subjects—the human face—into something simple and approachable.

Master the art of architectural illustration as you work through a step-by-step process using ink and colored pencil.

