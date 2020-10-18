Home / Design / Creative Products

Playful Transparent Keychain Turns Any Landscape Into a Cartoon Character’s Dress Design

By Emma Taggart on October 18, 2020
Acrylic Key Chain by Kamome Fuyuno

Inspired by fashion and nature, Japanese illustrator Kamome Fuyuno has created a clever keychain that combines both. The acrylic accessory features an illustrated girl wearing a transparent dress. Simply hold up the keychain to your surroundings, and the dress is instantly “painted” with the colors, motifs, and patterns of the surrounding environment.

Fuyuno’s subject is a female character that is featured in many of her drawings, but now the artist is giving anyone the chance to decide how she’s styled. From fields of colorful flowers to blue skies, nature offers endless pretty possibilities for your dress design. As Fuyuno points out, the keychain can literally “wear the seasons.” Plus, there's an added bonus to having this keychain handy. You can take the keychain everywhere you go and snap photos of it next to the backdrops of your choice as a reminder of your adventures.

Check out Fuyuno’s keychain below, and if you want your own, head over to the artist’s online store.

Japanese illustrator Kamome Fuyuno created a keychain that can be “painted” with your surroundings.

Acrylic Key Chain by Kamome Fuyuno

The female character is featured in many of Fuyuno's drawings, but now the artist is giving anyone the chance to decide the color and pattern of her dress.

See-Through Illustrated Key Chain by Kamome Fuyuno

Nature offers endless pretty possibilities!

See-Through Illustrated Key Chain by Kamome FuyunoAcrylic Key Chain by Kamome FuyunoSee-Through Illustrated Key Chain by Kamome FuyunoAcrylic Key Chain by Kamome FuyunoAcrylic Key Chain by Kamome Fuyuno

Check out some of the locations where people have brought their keychain.

Kamome Fuyuno: Website | Instagram | Twitter

All images via Kamome Fuyuno.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.


