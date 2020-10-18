Playful Transparent Keychain Turns Any Landscape Into a Cartoon Character’s Dress Design

Inspired by fashion and nature, Japanese illustrator Kamome Fuyuno has created a clever keychain that combines both. The acrylic accessory features an illustrated girl wearing a transparent dress. Simply hold up the keychain to your surroundings, and the dress is instantly “painted” with the colors, motifs, and patterns of the surrounding environment.

Fuyuno’s subject is a female character that is featured in many of her drawings, but now the artist is giving anyone the chance to decide how she’s styled. From fields of colorful flowers to blue skies, nature offers endless pretty possibilities for your dress design. As Fuyuno points out, the keychain can literally “wear the seasons.” Plus, there's an added bonus to having this keychain handy. You can take the keychain everywhere you go and snap photos of it next to the backdrops of your choice as a reminder of your adventures.

Check out Fuyuno’s keychain below, and if you want your own, head over to the artist’s online store.

Japanese illustrator Kamome Fuyuno created a keychain that can be “painted” with your surroundings.

The female character is featured in many of Fuyuno's drawings, but now the artist is giving anyone the chance to decide the color and pattern of her dress.

Nature offers endless pretty possibilities!

Check out some of the locations where people have brought their keychain.

Kamome Fuyuno: Website | Instagram | Twitter

All images via Kamome Fuyuno.

