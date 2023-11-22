Home / Entertainment / Music

Ed Sheeran Notices a Fan Harmonizing With Him at a Show and Invites Her up Onto the Stage To Sing

By Regina Sienra on November 22, 2023
Ed Sheeran performing

Photo: ChinaImages/Depositphotos

Many music fans dream of seeing their favorite singers live. But for one woman named Annemarie Schmidt, the dream went even further. Not only did she get to see Ed Sheeran in an intimate venue, but she even got to share the spotlight with him. During the acoustic part of his set, Sheeran noticed the young woman harmonizing with him. Impressed by her voice and talent, the singer brought her on stage to sing with him.

The breathtaking moment took place during a show at Admiralspalast, a 1,756-seat theatre in Berlin. Although Sheeran usually plays sold out stadiums, he had chosen to play a smaller venue ahead of the release of his album Subtract. Towards the end of his set, made up of mostly then-unreleased tracks, he decided to play the traditional folk song “The Parting Glass,” as well as his hit “Afterglow.” As the 10 p.m. curfew loomed, he switched to playing acapella in a small platform surrounded by fans—including Schmidt.

When Sheeran sang through the first verse of the song, he noticed harmonizing on point, adding a beautiful layer to the song.  “Was singing ‘Afterglow’ as part of the encore in Berlin, when I heard [Annemarie] harmonizing with me, so decided to bring her up to finish the song with me,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “This wasn’t pre planned at all, and she absolutely smashed it. Thanks so much for ending such a special show with me, I loved it.”

As for Schmidt, this was simply a wish come true. “Sometimes you have dreams that you don’t dare to say out loud because they seem so unrealistic to you,” she said, looking back at the moment. “And then suddenly in the blink of an eye they become true and you can’t believe how lucky you are. I am so grateful and honored.”

Since that chance encounter, Schmidt has kickstarted a musical career of her own. Recently, she announced that she will be part of the latest season of the German version of The Voice. With a little luck, she will soon have many dreaming of getting to share the stage with her one day.

For the fan, named Annemarie Schmidt, the moment was a dream come true. “Never in my life would I have thought that this moment would become a reality. And if I’m honest, I still can’t believe it,” she wrote.

