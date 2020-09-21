Beautiful Double-Sided Hand-Stitched Silk Fans Made by Traditional Embroiderers in Rural China

The traditional art of Chinese silk embroidery goes back 2,500 years, but the craft still lives on today. Pei Wen—an arts administrator based in Singapore—aims to support the female embroiderers in rural China who still practice the ancient craft. She founded House of Peach Blossoms, an online art shop that showcases the talents of the women who make beautiful silk fans.

Featuring hand-stitched, nature-inspired motifs of symbolic significance, each fan beautifully captures traditional Chinese culture. For example, the lotus represents purity and enlightenment because it rises out of the mud as a perfect flower. Each double-sided embroidered design is made using vibrant silk threads that shimmer and radiate an iridescent shine in the light.

With the recent travel restrictions and limited internet access within these rural communities, the craftswomen struggle to make a living from their art. Wen says, “By helping to share their Chinese embroidery on social media and setting up an online sales channel, I hope to support these women embroiderers and keep its heritage alive.”

Scroll down to see some of the stunning Chinese fans from the House of Peach Blossoms collection, and buy your own from Etsy to support Wen’s cause.

These beautiful, double-sided silk fans are hand-stitched by craftswomen in rural china.

Pei Wen founded the online art shop House of Peach Blossoms as a way to showcase the talents of these women to the world.

Each design is made using vibrant silk threads that shimmer in the light.

