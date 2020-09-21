Home / Crafts / Embroidery

Beautiful Double-Sided Hand-Stitched Silk Fans Made by Traditional Embroiderers in Rural China

By Emma Taggart on September 21, 2020
Embroidered Chinese Silk Fans by House of Peach Blossoms

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

The traditional art of Chinese silk embroidery goes back 2,500 years, but the craft still lives on today. Pei Wen—an arts administrator based in Singapore—aims to support the female embroiderers in rural China who still practice the ancient craft. She founded House of Peach Blossoms, an online art shop that showcases the talents of the women who make beautiful silk fans.

Featuring hand-stitched, nature-inspired motifs of symbolic significance, each fan beautifully captures traditional Chinese culture. For example, the lotus represents purity and enlightenment because it rises out of the mud as a perfect flower. Each double-sided embroidered design is made using vibrant silk threads that shimmer and radiate an iridescent shine in the light.

With the recent travel restrictions and limited internet access within these rural communities, the craftswomen struggle to make a living from their art. Wen says, “By helping to share their Chinese embroidery on social media and setting up an online sales channel, I hope to support these women embroiderers and keep its heritage alive.”

Scroll down to see some of the stunning Chinese fans from the House of Peach Blossoms collection, and buy your own from Etsy to support Wen’s cause.

These beautiful, double-sided silk fans are hand-stitched by craftswomen in rural china.

Embroidered Chinese Silk Fans by House of Peach Blossoms

Pei Wen founded the online art shop House of Peach Blossoms as a way to showcase the talents of these women to the world.

Embroidered Chinese Silk Fans by House of Peach BlossomsEmbroidered Chinese Silk Fans by House of Peach BlossomsEmbroidered Chinese Silk Fans by House of Peach Blossoms

Each design is made using vibrant silk threads that shimmer in the light.

Embroidered Chinese Silk Fans by House of Peach BlossomsEmbroidered Chinese Silk Fans by House of Peach BlossomsEmbroidered Chinese Silk Fans by House of Peach BlossomsEmbroidered Chinese Silk Fans by House of Peach BlossomsEmbroidered Chinese Silk Fans by House of Peach BlossomsEmbroidered Chinese Silk Fans by House of Peach BlossomsEmbroidered Chinese Silk Fans by House of Peach BlossomsEmbroidered Chinese Silk Fans by House of Peach BlossomsEmbroidered Chinese Silk Fans by House of Peach BlossomsEmbroidered Chinese Silk Fans by House of Peach BlossomsEmbroidered Chinese Silk Fans by House of Peach BlossomsEmbroidered Chinese Silk Fans by House of Peach BlossomsEmbroidered Chinese Silk Fans by House of Peach BlossomsEmbroidered Chinese Silk Fans by House of Peach BlossomsEmbroidered Chinese Silk Fans by House of Peach BlossomsPei Wen / House of Peach Blossoms: Instagram | Etsy

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Pei Wen / House of Peach Blossoms.

Related Articles:

Get a Handy Look at the History of Traditional Chinese Folding Fans

Ultimate Guide to Embroidery: How It Started and How You Can Get Started Today

Chinese Artists Are Creating Beautiful Silk Embroidery Using Traditional Techniques

11 Must-Have Embroidery Supplies to Buy If You’re Going to Start Stitching

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Embroiders U.S. Flag on Cover of TIME Magazine as a Call for Change [Interview]
Embroidery Artist “Paints” Expressive Landscapes Using a Needle and Thread
What Is Needlepoint? Learn the Basics to Begin the Craft
3D Embroidery Imagines Women With Fashions That Effortlessly Flow From the Hoop
Colorful Embroidered Landscapes Celebrates the Beauty of Mother Nature
Meticulously Stitched Embroideries Look Just Like Mossy Forest Floors

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Embroidered Brooches Look Like Real Butterflies Perched on Your Jacket
Idyllic Seascapes Crafted With Embroidery Capture the Serenity of a Day on the Water
6 of the Best Pairs of Embroidery Scissors That Avid Stitchers Love to Use
Embroidery Artist Stitches Colorful Insects and Flowers With Painterly Detail
Artist Creates Double Hoop “Wreath” Embroidery Featuring Beautiful Botanical Illustrations
Powerful Embroidered Portraits Shine Light on Targeted Women of Color [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.