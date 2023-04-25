Movement, light, and landscapes converge in Eric Paré‘s stunning photographs. Based in Montreal, the photographer is renowned for his magical light paintings, which he achieves with stop-motion techniques to create fully-fledged effects in his images. From glowing halos to mesmerizing spirals, these displays frame contemporary dancer Kim Henry in an array of picturesque locales.

Although it is easy to mistake these special effects for Photoshop, they are actually created on location. Paré utilizes light tubes, flashlights, and feathers to render a variety of spectacular visuals behind Henry while she maintains a graceful pose. Meanwhile, the camera captures every second of this technique so that it seamlessly comes together in the final stage. “I play with light, space, and time through light-painting, bullet-time, and stop-motion techniques to create a unique animated photography signature,” Paré explains on his website. “Everything I do is lit by hand, one frame at a time.”

On his Instagram, Paré gives insight into his process so that viewers can see light painting in action. Most of his iconic photographs are taken in vast landscapes across the globe. Finding the perfect location is half of the battle, however, as he and Henry will often have to wait patiently for the darkened lighting that will pair best with the luminous shapes and lines. Ultimately, all of their meticulous planning pays off, as each one of these photographs looks like a portal into a fantastical world.

You can purchase prints of Paré's work via the Light Painting Store's website, and keep up to date with the artist's latest projects by following him on Instagram.

Montreal-based visual artist Eric Paré works with contemporary dancer Kim Henry to create an exquisite series of light paintings.

Paré captures his surreal images of Henry in camera and on location.

He says, “I play with light, space, and time through light-painting, bullet-time, and stop-motion techniques to create a unique animated photography signature.”

“Everything I do is lit by hand, one frame at a time.”

The images feature a broad range of light temperatures with some appearing like a warm fire and others like a cold white glow.

Watch these videos for more insight into Paré's process:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Paré (@ericparephoto)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Paré (@ericparephoto)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Paré (@ericparephoto)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Paré (@ericparephoto)

Eric Paré: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | 500px

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by Eric Paré.

Related Articles:

Artist Pays Tribute To Musicians We’ve Lost With Colorful Light Paintings of Skeleton Bands

Dancing Light Paintings Contour Nature With Fiery Streaks of Illumination

‘Light Painting’ Duo Captures Perfectly-Timed Photo as Lightning Strikes

Extraordinary New Light Paintings Capture Colorful Movements of Kayaks and Canoes