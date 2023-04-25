Home / Photography

Stunning Light Paintings Spotlight the Radiance of a Contemporary Dancer

By Margherita Cole on April 25, 2023
Stunning Light Paintings by Eric Paré

Movement, light, and landscapes converge in Eric Paré‘s stunning photographs. Based in Montreal, the photographer is renowned for his magical light paintings, which he achieves with stop-motion techniques to create fully-fledged effects in his images. From glowing halos to mesmerizing spirals, these displays frame contemporary dancer Kim Henry in an array of picturesque locales.

Although it is easy to mistake these special effects for Photoshop, they are actually created on location. Paré utilizes light tubes, flashlights, and feathers to render a variety of spectacular visuals behind Henry while she maintains a graceful pose. Meanwhile, the camera captures every second of this technique so that it seamlessly comes together in the final stage. “I play with light, space, and time through light-painting, bullet-time, and stop-motion techniques to create a unique animated photography signature,” Paré explains on his website. “Everything I do is lit by hand, one frame at a time.”

On his Instagram, Paré gives insight into his process so that viewers can see light painting in action. Most of his iconic photographs are taken in vast landscapes across the globe. Finding the perfect location is half of the battle, however, as he and Henry will often have to wait patiently for the darkened lighting that will pair best with the luminous shapes and lines. Ultimately, all of their meticulous planning pays off, as each one of these photographs looks like a portal into a fantastical world.

You can purchase prints of Paré's work via the Light Painting Store's website, and keep up to date with the artist's latest projects by following him on Instagram.

Montreal-based visual artist Eric Paré works with contemporary dancer Kim Henry to create an exquisite series of light paintings.

Contemporary dancer Kim Henry light painting by Eric ParéLight painting with contemporary dancer Kim HenryLight painting with contemporary dancer Kim HenryContemporary dancer Kim Henry light painting by Eric Paré

Paré captures his surreal images of Henry in camera and on location.

Contemporary dancer Kim Henry light painting by Eric ParéContemporary dancer Kim Henry light painting by Eric ParéLight painting with contemporary dancer Kim Henry

He says, “I play with light, space, and time through light-painting, bullet-time, and stop-motion techniques to create a unique animated photography signature.”

Light painting with contemporary dancer Kim HenryLight painting with contemporary dancer Kim HenryLight painting with contemporary dancer Kim HenryLight painting with contemporary dancer Kim HenryLight painting with contemporary dancer Kim Henry

“Everything I do is lit by hand, one frame at a time.”

Light painting with contemporary dancer Kim HenryLight painting with contemporary dancer Kim HenryContemporary dancer Kim Henry light painting by Eric ParéLight Painting Photography by Eric Pare

The images feature a broad range of light temperatures with some appearing like a warm fire and others like a cold white glow.

Light Painting Photography by Eric PareLight Painting Photography by Eric PareLight Painting Photography by Eric PareLight Painting Photography by Eric PareLight Painting Photography by Eric PareLight Painting Photography by Eric PareLight Painting Photography by Eric PareLight Painting Photography by Eric PareLight Painting Photography by Eric PareStunning Light Paintings by Eric ParéStunning Light Paintings by Eric ParéStunning Light Paintings by Eric ParéStunning Light Paintings by Eric ParéStunning Light Paintings by Eric Paré

Watch these videos for more insight into Paré's process:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eric Paré (@ericparephoto)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eric Paré (@ericparephoto)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eric Paré (@ericparephoto)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eric Paré (@ericparephoto)

Eric Paré: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | 500px

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by Eric Paré.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
