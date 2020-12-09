Home / Podcast

Painter Erin Hanson on Open-Impressionism and How She Got Her Start as an Artist [Podcast]

By My Modern Met on December 9, 2020
Erin Hanson on Open Impressionism and How She Got Her Start as an Artist

There are few artists who can say they started their own art movement. Erin Hanson—the founder of Open-Impressionism—is one of them. Unlike other types of oil painting, Hanson’s signature style of impressionism does not layer or blend paint. Instead, every element is painted with great intention, resulting in “chunky” brushstrokes of bold colors. These single-layer compositions typically depict the Western American landscapes that first inspired her painting career.

In this week’s Top Artist Podcast, we talk with Erin Hanson about her transition to painting after her start in biological engineering. She tells us about her introduction to oil paint at the age of eight, the fateful hiking experience that brought her back to art, and the incredible work she is releasing now.

This episode is perfect for artists looking to understand how people get their start in the art world. Hanson walks us through her early career as she learned to channel her creativity into a successful business. If you are looking for advice on how to produce art quicker, how to market yourself as an artist, or if you are just interested in hearing more about Open-Impressionism, this episode is a great place to start. You can also get Erin Hanson's book on Open-Impression here.

You can listen below or via AppleSpotifyStitcher, or wherever else you listen to your favorite podcasts. And, if you like what you hear, please leave us a review.

Listen to our chat with Erin Hanson, the founder of Open-Impressionism, as she walks us through her tips for breaking into the art world.

Erin Hanson on Open Impressionism and How She Got Her Start as an ArtistErin Hanson: Website | Instagram | Blog | Facebook

