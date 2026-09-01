Home / Art

Es Devlin Fills a Seoul Gallery With Books, Mirrors, Light, and Sound

By Sage Helene on September 1, 2026
Es Devlin Fills a Seoul Gallery With Books, Mirrors, Light, and Sound at FUTURA SEOUL

“Mirror Maze,” 2026, Mirror glass, sound, LED, Variable size

British artist Es Devlin has spent more than three decades exploring what happens when people gather in a shared space. Her installations often transform architecture into a stage where books become gateways, light marks the passage of time, and strangers become temporary collaborators. Now, that approach takes center stage in 3rd Poem: Es Devlin, Come Home Again, her first solo exhibition in Korea.

On view at FUTURA SEOUL in Seoul, South Korea, the exhibition brings together her practice across drawing, sculpture, moving image, sound, literature, and light. Rather than presenting a conventional retrospective, the exhibition unfolds as a sequence of encounters, inviting visitors to read, walk through a moving image, lose themselves in reflections, draw strangers, and consider the other forms of life that share our cities.

The exhibition is the third chapter of FUTURA SEOUL’s ongoing 100 Poems series, which presents each show as a poem written by an artist. Devlin’s contribution brings together works that explore relationships between people, architecture, technology, literature, and the natural world.

Es Devlin’s first solo exhibition in Korea, 3rd Poem: Es Devlin, Come Home Again, is now on view at FUTURA SEOUL.

Es Devlin Fills a Seoul Gallery With Books, Mirrors, Light, and Sound at FUTURA SEOUL

“Mirror Maze,” 2026, Mirror glass, sound, LED, Variable size

Es Devlin Fills a Seoul Gallery With Books, Mirrors, Light, and Sound at FUTURA SEOUL

“Mirror Maze,” 2026, Mirror glass, sound, LED, Variable size

The exhibition opens with Infinite Library, a 2026 installation composed of rows of inverted books. Devlin projects drawings and moving images across the shelves, which periodically open to create a passage for visitors. Walking through the projected bookshelf leads into Mirror Maze, where mirrored surfaces multiply reflections and alter the viewer’s perception of the surrounding space.

Devlin has long explored how people interact within shared environments through what she calls a “Temporary Society,” a community that forms through the experience of gathering in the same space. At FUTURA SEOUL, this interest extends to the architecture itself. Come Home Again is the first exhibition in the 100 Poems series to incorporate natural daylight into the gallery, with sunlight changing the interior and views toward the garden throughout the day.

Es Devlin Fills a Seoul Gallery With Books, Mirrors, Light, and Sound at FUTURA SEOUL

“Infinite Library,” 2026, Books, projected video, Variable size, Books Provided by Aladin

Es Devlin Fills a Seoul Gallery With Books, Mirrors, Light, and Sound at FUTURA SEOUL

“Infinite Library,” 2026, Books, projected video, Variable size, Books Provided by Aladin

Es Devlin Fills a Seoul Gallery With Books, Mirrors, Light, and Sound at FUTURA SEOUL

“Infinite Library,” 2026, Books, projected video, Variable size, Books Provided by Aladin

The exhibition brings together more than three decades of Devlin’s practice through immersive installations that explore books, reflection, light, architecture, sound, and creative process.

This relationship between light, architecture, and time is particularly evident in Line of Light. The 2026 installation developed from Devlin’s experience of waking and noticing a single beam of light before becoming aware of the room around her. At FUTURA SEOUL, artificial light, sound, and water interact with the natural light entering the building, creating an installation that changes hour by hour.

Es Devlin Fills a Seoul Gallery With Books, Mirrors, Light, and Sound at FUTURA SEOUL

“Line of Light,” 2026, Strobe light, sound, water, Variable size. Duration: 00:07:12

Screenshare provides a more direct look at Devlin’s creative process. Originally created in 2024, the installation incorporates hundreds of sketchbooks that Devlin accumulated over 35 years. Together, they form a large-scale screen measuring approximately 11.6 meters by 3.6 meters (38.1 feet by 11.8 feet).

The sketchbooks document different aspects of Devlin’s life and practice, including drawings of London’s wildlife, her children, and ideas developed with collaborators. The projected imagery also incorporates footage Devlin created with dancer Dam Van Huynh in 2008.

Visitors can participate in the work by taking an individual sketch from the installation home with them. The gesture allows portions of Devlin’s extensive archive to leave the exhibition and continue beyond the gallery.

Es Devlin Fills a Seoul Gallery With Books, Mirrors, Light, and Sound at FUTURA SEOUL

“Screenshare,” 2024, Recycled Paper, projected video, sound, 11.6 × 3.6m, Paper Sponsored by Hansol Paper

Es Devlin Fills a Seoul Gallery With Books, Mirrors, Light, and Sound at FUTURA SEOUL

“Screenshare,” 2024, Recycled Paper, projected video, sound, 11.6 × 3.6m, Paper Sponsored by Hansol Paper

Come Home Again connects endangered species in London and Seoul through drawings, recordings, and collective singing, expanding the exhibition’s focus beyond human experience.

The exhibition’s title work, Come Home Again, was created specifically for Seoul in 2026. The installation brings together painted plywood, sound, LED elements, drawings, and voices to consider endangered species found in London and Seoul.

Visitors can learn the names of threatened species and sing them together as part of the work. Devlin connects biodiversity with linguistic diversity, drawing attention to the ways both species and languages can disappear over time.

The Seoul version builds on Devlin’s earlier work exploring endangered species in London. By bringing London and Seoul into the same project, the new installation considers how different cities can share ecological concerns despite their geographic and cultural differences.

Es Devlin Fills a Seoul Gallery With Books, Mirrors, Light, and Sound at FUTURA SEOUL

“Come Home Again,” 2026, Painted plywood, sound, LED, 5 × 3m

Es Devlin Fills a Seoul Gallery With Books, Mirrors, Light, and Sound at FUTURA SEOUL

“Come Home Again,” 2026, Painted plywood, sound, LED, 5 × 3m

Es Devlin Fills a Seoul Gallery With Books, Mirrors, Light, and Sound at FUTURA SEOUL

“Come Home Again,” 2026, Painted plywood, sound, LED, 5 × 3m

Participatory works including Collective Portrait and Collective Reading invite visitors to contribute to the exhibition while considering how art can foster connections between people, place, and the natural world.

Participation continues through Collective Portrait, where visitors sit across from one another and create portraits of strangers at a shared table. The drawings accumulate over the course of the exhibition, creating a growing record of the people who have taken part.

Collective Reading similarly incorporates visitors into the exhibition through literature. The work provides a space for visitors to encounter books that have influenced Devlin’s thinking and practice.

Es Devlin Fills a Seoul Gallery With Books, Mirrors, Light, and Sound at FUTURA SEOUL

“Collective Portrait”

Es Devlin Fills a Seoul Gallery With Books, Mirrors, Light, and Sound at FUTURA SEOUL

“Reading Room”

Es Devlin Fills a Seoul Gallery With Books, Mirrors, Light, and Sound at FUTURA SEOUL

“Reading Room”

3rd Poem: Es Devlin, Come Home Again is now on view at FUTURA SEOUL through January 17, 2027.

Rather than presenting Devlin’s career as a straightforward retrospective, 3rd Poem: Es Devlin, Come Home Again brings works from different periods of her practice into conversation with FUTURA SEOUL’s architecture and with one another. The exhibition ultimately considers how people experience shared spaces and how those spaces can connect us to other people, places, and forms of life.

3rd Poem: Es Devlin, Come Home Again is now on view at FUTURA SEOUL until January 17, 2027.

Es Devlin Fills a Seoul Gallery With Books, Mirrors, Light, and Sound at FUTURA SEOUL

Exhibition Information:
Es Devlin
3rd Poem: Es Devlin, Come Home Again
August 20, 2026–January 17, 2027
FUTURA SEOUL
61 Bukchon-ro, Jongno-gu, Seoul 03052, South Korea

Es Devlin: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by FUTURA SEOUL.

Related Articles:

Es Devlin’s Rotating Library at Castle Howard Celebrates 300 Years of British Architecture

Es Devlin’s Luminous Triangular ‘Library of Us’ Touches Down on Miami’s Shore

Es Devlin To Present Trio of Artworks for Miami Art Week

Es Devlin’s Rotating Library for Salone Del Mobile Is a Celebration of Learning

Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Design Duo Reveals “Secret Projects” in Show of Collaboration With Artisans Across the Globe
Cristina Mittermeier Layers Portraits With Torn Documents To Explore How Bureaucracy Shapes Our Lives
Expressive Paintings Explore What It Feels Like to Leave Your Comfort Zone [Interview]
Seoul’s Newest Art Museum Opens With a Major Cubism Exhibition
Busan Biennale 2026 Preview: Explore How Sound Can Connect People, Place, and Memory
RIP Yayoi Kusama: Iconic Japanese Artist Known for Her Dots Dies at 97

More on My Modern Met

Frieze Seoul 2026 Preview: New Perspectives and Emerging Voices in the Art World
Kiaf SEOUL 2026 Preview: Exploring Art, Technology, and Human Connection
Elements Festival 2026 Turns the Forest Into a Fantastical Playground of Art and Music
17th-Century Dutch Painting Restoration Reveals a Missing Soldier Playing a Drinking Game
Artist Paints Dreamlike Figures That Blur the Line Between Memory and Imagination
Largest Exhibition of Afro-Cuban Art Ever Staged Is Now on View in Miami

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.