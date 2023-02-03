15 Thoughtful (and Budget-Friendly) First Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Boyfriend

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and if you're a new couple, selecting the perfect gift can be daunting. Maybe you aren't looking to get too mushy and romantic, but at the same time, you still want a gift that feels personal. So how do you go about picking out something to celebrate your first Valentine's Day with boyfriend without going over the top—or breaking the bank?

First, it's great to think about what hobbies your boyfriend enjoys. Does he like mixing up a fun cocktail? If so, these bartender tumblers might do the trick. Or, if he's a music lover, Taschen's coffee table book about artistic album covers could work well. Another good route to take is selecting something to make his life a little easier. Help him unwind after a long day with some aromatherapy shower steamers. If he loves going to the gym, fun fitness dice will help him easily mix up his workout.

A personalized gift is also a nice, whether it's a piece of contemporary jewelry or a new leather wallet. So, while shopping for the perfect Valentine's Day gift might seem difficult, there are actually plenty of cool gifts to select from. We've curated 15 of our favorites to get you started on your search for your first Valentine's Day gift. And, the best part is, they're all under $35.

Here are 15 thoughtful presents to celebrate your first Valentine's Day with your boyfriend.

Personalized Bar Pendant

Bartender Glasses

Refreshing Shower Steamers

Geekey Multi-Tool

Customized Leather Key Fob

National Park Glassware

Superhero Bookshelf

Fitness Dice

Yoga Joe Figurines

Scotch Ness Chilling Stone

Personalized Leather Wallet

Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler

Art Record Covers Coffee Table Book

Handmade Dog Lover Pillow

Craft Beer Kit

