15 Thoughtful (and Budget-Friendly) First Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Boyfriend

By Jessica Stewart on February 3, 2023
Young couple in love outdoor

Photo: osons163/Depositphotos
Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and if you're a new couple, selecting the perfect gift can be daunting. Maybe you aren't looking to get too mushy and romantic, but at the same time, you still want a gift that feels personal. So how do you go about picking out something to celebrate your first Valentine's Day with boyfriend without going over the top—or breaking the bank?

First, it's great to think about what hobbies your boyfriend enjoys. Does he like mixing up a fun cocktail? If so, these bartender tumblers might do the trick. Or, if he's a music lover, Taschen's coffee table book about artistic album covers could work well. Another good route to take is selecting something to make his life a little easier. Help him unwind after a long day with some aromatherapy shower steamers. If he loves going to the gym, fun fitness dice will help him easily mix up his workout.

A personalized gift is also a nice, whether it's a piece of contemporary jewelry or a new leather wallet. So, while shopping for the perfect Valentine's Day gift might seem difficult, there are actually plenty of cool gifts to select from. We've curated 15 of our favorites to get you started on your search for your first Valentine's Day gift. And, the best part is, they're all under $35.

Here are 15 thoughtful presents to celebrate your first Valentine's Day with your boyfriend.

Personalized Bar Pendant

Modern Men's Necklace

Modern Out | $30+

 

Bartender Glasses

 

Refreshing Shower Steamers

 

Geekey Multi-Tool

Geekey Multitool

Geekey | $19.99

 

Customized Leather Key Fob

Personalized Leather Key Fob

zeyn NY | $7.36+

 

National Park Glassware

 

Superhero Bookshelf

Superman Book Shelf

Artori | $32

 

Fitness Dice

 

Yoga Joe Figurines

Rainbow Yoga Joes

Brogamats | $25

 

Scotch Ness Chilling Stone

 

Personalized Leather Wallet

 

Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler

Stainless Steel Tumbler for Men

Sipworks | $29.99

 

Art Record Covers Coffee Table Book

Art Record Covers Taschen

Taschen | $27.90

 

Handmade Dog Lover Pillow

 

Craft Beer Kit

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
